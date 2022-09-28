ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BKL Poll: Which Bills player is most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson?

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Yh94_0iDhmPtE00

In this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, we want to know who you think will be most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson when the Bills play the Ravens next week.

  • Tremaine Edmunds
  • Matt Milano
  • Greg Rousseau
  • Von Miller

To cast your vote, click/tap here for more.

Buffalo Bills

  • BKL Poll: Which Bills player is most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson?

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia Police investigating McDonald’s robbery

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police is investigating a robbery that occurred at a McDonald’s on Thursday morning. Police say that just after 5:35 a.m. Thursday, a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask walked up to the drive-through window at the McDonald’s at 573 East Main Street and demanded money. Police […]
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

John Harbaugh Is Hinting At Major Return For Ravens

For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Ravens could see the return of bookend left tackle Ronnie Stanley. "John Harbaugh said 'it could be this week' for LT Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season. Stanley did increase his workload today." Stanley has only played...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Rousseau
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision

The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge

The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Debate Clear

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are set to face off in a marquee matchup this weekend. Ahead of this Ravens-Bills showdown, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless made his position on the debate between these two great players known. He feels Jackson has an intangible "it-factor" that gives him the edge over Allen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Buffalo Kickoff Live#Buffalo Bills Bkl Poll#An Associated Press Award
Syracuse.com

Will Bills’ Gabe Davis, Ed Oliver or Dane Jackson play Sunday vs. Ravens? Sean McDermott provides update

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have several position groups that have been hit hard with injuries early this season. Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and cornerback Christian Benford (hand) for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens when he appeared on his weekly radio spot on WGR 550.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former NFTA bus driver pleads guilty for compensation fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former NFTA bus driver pleaded guilty on Monday morning to a grand larceny charge stemming from workers’ compensation fraud. The district attorney says that 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore claimed that she was unable to perform work due to what she initially claimed was a right knee injury, but later […]
KENMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
KENMORE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Female victim stable after Pine Ridge Avenue shooting on Thursday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Pine Ridge Avenue where multiple rounds were fired into a house. A female victim was struck in the leg and transported to ECMC for treatment where she was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy