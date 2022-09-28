BKL Poll: Which Bills player is most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson?

In this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, we want to know who you think will be most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson when the Bills play the Ravens next week.

Tremaine Edmunds

Matt Milano

Greg Rousseau

Von Miller

To cast your vote, click/tap here for more.

Buffalo Bills

