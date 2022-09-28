ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Iowa City, IA
Football
State
Hawaii State
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show

Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#Seahawks#College Football#Mlive Com#Hawkeyes#Caesars Sportsbook
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
MLive.com

Michigan football commit raising money for childhood cancer research one kick at a time

MARCELLUS, MI – Six extra-point kicks and a field goal gave Cordell Jones-McNally nine points in Marcellus’ Week 5 high school football win over Bloomingdale. From a football perspective, they didn’t make a huge difference in the Wildcats’ 66-0 victory, but off the field, the nine points made a big impact in the senior kicker’s quest to help children battling cancer.
MARCELLUS, MI
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: East Jackson pulls out win over Hanover-Horton

East Jackson picked up its first Cascades Conference win since 2019 when it beat Hanover-Horton 16-14 on Friday. Austin Tingley was 15-for-22 passing for 198 yards for the Trojans. Caleb Weaver had 13 carries for 72 yards. Weaver and Zander Kashat hauled in touchdown passes from Tingley. Napoleon 14, Grass...
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy