Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
Staff Predictions: Michigan State at Maryland
The Spartans look to end a two-game losing skid this weekend in College Park
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
It’s a new week for Michigan State football. After two weeks to forget, with double-digit losses to Washington and Minnesota, the Spartans get another chance to prove themselves on a trip to Maryland. The Terrapins are coming off of a close loss at Michigan and are led by quarterback...
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show
Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
MLive.com
Michigan commit scores with 23 seconds left as Dexter holds off Huron to move to 6-0
DEXTER - For the first time since John F. Kennedy was President, Dexter has started a football season with six consecutive wins. Cole Cabana scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 23 seconds remaining Friday night, and the Dreadnaughts held off a stiff challenge from visiting Ann Arbor Huron, staying undefeated with a 21-14 victory.
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
MLive.com
Michigan football commit raising money for childhood cancer research one kick at a time
MARCELLUS, MI – Six extra-point kicks and a field goal gave Cordell Jones-McNally nine points in Marcellus’ Week 5 high school football win over Bloomingdale. From a football perspective, they didn’t make a huge difference in the Wildcats’ 66-0 victory, but off the field, the nine points made a big impact in the senior kicker’s quest to help children battling cancer.
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: East Jackson pulls out win over Hanover-Horton
East Jackson picked up its first Cascades Conference win since 2019 when it beat Hanover-Horton 16-14 on Friday. Austin Tingley was 15-for-22 passing for 198 yards for the Trojans. Caleb Weaver had 13 carries for 72 yards. Weaver and Zander Kashat hauled in touchdown passes from Tingley. Napoleon 14, Grass...
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
