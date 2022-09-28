Read full article on original website
Nicola Sturgeon says UK economic crisis worst in memory
Scotland's first minister has warned that the UK could be facing a worse economic crisis than the 2008 global financial crash. Nicola Sturgeon described the fallout from tax cuts announced by the Chancellor last week as "extraordinary and unprecedented". Ms Sturgeon called for the UK government to reverse its income...
Starmer: Labour will make no election deal with SNP under any circumstances
Sir Keir Starmer has categorically ruled out a Labour election pact with the SNP, insisting: “No deal under any circumstances.”The Labour leader claimed Scotland’s success in the UK is “met with gritted teeth” and viewed as a “roadblock to independence” by the SNP.Scotland needs a Labour Government that can deliver change but also “power and resources to shape its own future”, Sir Keir said.He delivered a firm declaration that he believes Labour’s route to securing power in Westminster will not involve SNP support, although the party currently has just one MP in Scotland.The challenges we face: the cost-of-living crisis, climate...
Short-term lets licencing scheme comes into effect in Scotland
A new licensing scheme for Airbnb-style short-term lets has come into effect across Scotland. Fines of up to £2,500 can be imposed on hosts who rent out their property without a licence. The Scottish government said the scheme was developed in response to residents' concerns about the impact of...
Call for police probe into Scottish ferries row
The Scottish Conservatives have called for a police probe into suggestions the process of awarding a £97m Scottish ferries contract may have been rigged. Documents obtained by the BBC suggest that successful bidder Ferguson Marine Engineering benefited from preferential treatment in the deal. Tory MSP Graham Simpson said the...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
‘Period dignity officer’ role axed after ‘threats and abuse’
The role of Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer has been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals, it has been confirmed.It comes after a major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay region.Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job.Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman.But Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue, and asked...
Fracking will only resume with local consent, PM insists
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted fracking will only resume in the UK with "local consent". The lifting of a ban on the process means the UK's only shale gas wells in Lancashire could be reopened. That move has been opposed by MPs, councillors and residents, though it has also...
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
Warning over bus fare hikes if Covid grant ended
Bus operators have claimed fares will rise and services slashed if its Scottish government funding is cut. A temporary grant put in place to support the industry through the Covid pandemic is due to end on 9 October. The industry said soaring costs and passenger numbers not returning to pre-pandemic...
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng meet with Office for Budget Responsibility amid market turmoil
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng met with the Office for Budget Responsibility on Friday morning.The unusual meeting will be seen as the latest effort by the prime minister and chancellor to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.Following a discussion with Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng, the OBR confirmed it will deliver an initial forecast on 7 October which “will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
UK's budget watchdog promises initial analysis next week
LONDON — (AP) — Britain's independent budget watchdog said Friday that it would deliver an initial analysis of the government's economic plan to Treasury officials next week, putting pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss to release a document seen as crucial to rebuilding confidence after a sweeping package of unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in financial markets.
NI consumers will not lose out on energy support offered in GB – Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted that people in Northern Ireland will not lose out on energy support being offered to consumers elsewhere in the UK.Northern Ireland’s energy market operates differently to the model in Great Britain, with specific rules and regulations.The region is also without a devolved government due to the political row over the Northern Ireland Protocol post-Brexit trading arrangements.This weekend the Government will introduce its Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year for their energy for the next two years from October 1.What I can...
ScotRail passengers face double strike disruption
ScotRail passengers face more UK-wide strike disruption on Saturday - with further action being warned if separate pay talks break down. RMT members are staging their latest walkout in a dispute with Network Rail over pay, jobs and conditions. It comes as talks go on between the union and ScotRail...
Doncaster Sheffield: Relocating air services 'will cost lives', MPs say
A group of Labour MPs have warned the new transport secretary the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) "will cost lives" due to the move forcing key public services to relocate. On Monday, Peel Group announced DSA would wind down from 31 October. In a joint letter to MP Anne-Marie...
Bid to safeguard HM Factory Gretna site for the future
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A bid is being made to help safeguard the site of the biggest munitions plant of World War One. HM Factory Gretna stretched for miles across southern Scotland and was home to an estimated 30,000 workers. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is now looking...
OBR to deliver forecast in coming weeks after meeting with PM and Chancellor
The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it will deliver an “independent” forecast of the Government’s controversial economic plan following a meeting with the Prime Minister and Chancellor.The unusual meeting between Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and the independent spending watchdog, which appeared to last under 50 minutes, came amid market turmoil following last week’s mini-budget.Richard Hughes, Andy King and Professor David Miles CBE – all members of the OBR’s budget responsibility committee – arrived at 11 Downing Street at 9.45am on Friday.In a statement published shortly after the meeting, the OBR said it will deliver an initial forecast – which...
