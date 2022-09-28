PHOTOS: Floridians bag sand, board windows as skies darken ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

On Tuesday, Erwin Martinez, Tatiana Rodriguez and Alfonso Rojas were out at a beach near Tampa filling bags with sand.
In Sarasota, Nela Schroeder put workout mats over the windows of his home, hoping they will shield the glass from powerful winds and anything that they might pick up.
He said he evacuated for Hurricane Irma, but he’s not planning to evacuate this time.
On Wednesday morning, some in Saint Petersburg carried on as usual, running along the pier amid gray skies.
As of about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Ian was 55 miles west of Naples, Florida, and 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida, heading north-northeast at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds clocked in at 155 mph, making the storm an “extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ian is expected to make landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to WFLA. Model data showed Ian continue to shift further to the south and east, moving Tampa Bay out of the line of a direct hit.
In an updated statement at 9 a.m., the NHC said conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast as recent data indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From rain to strong winds and some flooding, Eastern North Carolina has been feeling the effects of tropical system Ian. Other links Live coverage: Hurricane Ian Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more Check the conditions with our Live Eye 9 cameras Download […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT/WCBD/WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The system was bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. LIVE UPDATES: The Associated Press The […]
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports. Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.
(WGHP) — After making landfall in South Carolina, Ian is no longer a hurricane and is now considered to be a post-tropical cyclone. As of 10 p.m. Friday, Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving north at 15 miles per hour. “Deep convection has...
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks, Northeast North Carolina and other parts of state are preparing for storm impacts.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
RALEIGH, N.C. – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina continues preparing for possible impacts in our area. The Red Cross urges families to be prepared and stay informed. “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the […]
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall, possible flooding and power outages as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. “Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do,” Governor Cooper said. […]
