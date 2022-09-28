Treasury's Wally Adeyemo Says Biden Administration Is Doing Everything It Can to Combat Inflation and Recession

Read full article on original website
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin says a US recession is inevitable - and the Fed needs to stick to its guns to reset inflation
The US will go into recession — it's just a question of when and how hard, Citadel's Ken Griffin warned. He urged the Fed to keep to its rate hikes so that high inflation doesn't drive a wage-price spiral. US stocks are holding up for now, but job losses...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
The Fed just confirmed that its self-induced ‘growth recession’ could put more than a million Americans out of work
New projections from the Federal Reserve show unemployment climbing to 4.4% in 2023. If proven correct, that would mean around 1.5 million more Americans would go unemployed by the end of next year. The inflation fight will be painful, but letting prices surge would bring "far greater pain," Fed Chair...
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
The Jewish Press
Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation
Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
Fed's Daly: no U.S. recession needed to defeat high inflation
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to slow the U.S. economy and take the heat out of the strong jobs market to bring down corrosively high inflation, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said on Thursday, but it doesn't need to trigger a recession to do so.
wallstreetwindow.com
The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson
Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
Why Stanley Druckenmiller Says Recession Is Coming, Expects Dow Jones To Trade Flat Over Next 10 Years: 'We Are In Deep Trouble'
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller has warned the Federal Reserve's response to inflation is going to be troubling for the U.S. economy. What Happened: Druckenmiller said Wednesday he expects a "hard landing" by the end of next year at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit. "Our central case is a hard landing...
Biden's economic triumphalism may look out of touch as inflation lingers
The White House continues playing up the positives regarding the economy, including its role in creating those positives, but risks coming across as out of touch by downplaying and ignoring the negatives.
bloomberglaw.com
Gatsby, the Dollar, and the World Falling Apart: John Authers
To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thoughts in the currency market are turning toward the Plaza Hotel. The stately pile at the southeast corner of Central Park has a lasting place in American culture as the scene of Tom Buchanan’s confrontation with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby; in the financial world, it has lasting fame as the place where world finance ministers and central bankers came together in September 1985 to agree on intervening to weaken the dollar against the West German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen. The effect was dramatic (if not as dramatic as Daisy Buchanan’s choice between her husband and her lover):
CNBC
Virginia Gov. Youngkin predicts GOP midterm wins could help ease recession fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin predicted Republicans will win back the House and are likely to regain control of the Senate. If they do, it would have a "calming influence" on the country's economy, Youngkin said. Youngkin, a former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, made his remarks at CNBC's Delivering Alpha...
