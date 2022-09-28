ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Waffle House' once again trending due to oncoming storm

By Mark Menard
 3 days ago

With another major storm bearing down on the U.S., it seems the so-called “Waffle House Index” is back in play.

The diner known nationwide for being open 24/7 is once again trending on social media, tapping into a dubious bit of fame it first garnered 18 years ago.

It was 2004 when then-FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate first told the media one of the touchstones emergency workers used as shorthand for locating the hardest-hit areas of a natural disaster.

“If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That’s really bad,” he said. “That’s where you go to work.”

The quote has since spread like wildfire and seems to gain a fresh set of legs every time a major storm threatens the American coastline.

And with Hurricane Ian expected to make a Florida landfall in the coming days, social media is once again abuzz with commenters who are (hopefully) jokingly making their evacuation plans based on whether or not they can still get an All-Star Breakfast nearby.

As for the franchise whose reputation for service in any type of weather condition apparently rivals the Post Office, officials at Waffle House caution the public that they should be paying attention to the warnings of their local officials when deciding whether to ride out a storm or hit the road.

However, they don’t shy away from their reputation of reliability.

“We’re pretty proud of the fact that it is something that is used,” said Waffle House Vice President of Public Relations Njeri Boss told WGNO . “Moreso because it is an outward showing of our commitment to the communities we serve.”

And the franchise has been known to mobilize a crisis response team in areas of need after a disaster.

“We want to be there to support the community,” Boss said, adding that they are proud to feed residents and first responders something more than peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. “It’s all about our community.”

