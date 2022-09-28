ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Massive sinkholes swallow several people

By Mark Menard
 3 days ago

A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital.

One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.

The girl’s father was rescued, along with two other people, from the holes after having fallen at least 50 feet. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of “serious injuries,” according to authorities.

On Sunday, a blue sedan was lifted by crane out of the hole. Once the car was removed, the crane then lowered rescuers into the hole.

While the sudden appearance of the large holes is shocking, it’s not the country’s worst sinkhole incident. An entire three-story building was swallowed up by the ground in 2010, and in 2007, a hole appeared that was large enough to take down several houses and a truck.

Search efforts are ongoing to attempt to locate the victims that remain missing.

