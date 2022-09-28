ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump spoke about his years-long crusade to block a wind farm near his Scottish golf resort with UK PM Theresa May: book

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Links on June 25, 2016 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
  • Trump asked UK Prime Minister Theresa May about one of his private golf courses, per a new book.
  • Trump spoke about his years-long effort to block an offshore wind farm near one of his Scottish courses.
  • The meeting was described in Maggie Haberman's forthcoming "Confidence Man."

President Donald Trump spoke to UK Prime Minister Theresa May about blocking an off-shore wind farm near his Scottish golf course, another example of the often jarring mix between Trump's private business and his public office, according to a new book.

"He soon moved the topic away from Northern Ireland to an offshore wind project he wanted to block near his property," The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey writes of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Haberman's 600-plus page tome of Trump's rise in New York to his time in the White House is due out next week.

According to the book, Trump also asked a vivid question about abortion during the meeting, asking May to picture her daughter getting raped. May once spoke publicly about her sadness about her and her husband Philip's inability to have children. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Trump's post-presidential office.

"Some people are pro-life, some people are pro-choice," Trump said to May, according to the book. "Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?"

Trump often mixed his private business interests with his presidency. He tried to host the G7 Summit at his Doral resort before bipartisan outrage forced the White House to reverse itself. Trump also regularly golfed at his Virginia course throughout his time in office. Democratic lawmakers frequently raised concerns that Trump's business ties were violating the emoluments clause of the constitution, though the Supreme Court later dismissed suits related to the matter.

Trump fought for years to block the development of an off-shore wind farm in the vicinity of his Trump International Golf Links, Scotland course near Aberdeen. In 2019, the Trump Organization was ordered to pay $290,000 to the Scottish government after losing a legal battle. The farm was completed in 2018.

Trump first met with May at the White House in January 2017 just days after he was sworn into office. The pair later spent significant time together during Trump's 2018 visit to the UK.

In a statement to The Post about a number of the book's claims, a spokesperson for Trump slammed the focus on "boring books."

"While coastal elites obsess over boring books chock full of anonymously-sourced fairytales, America is a nation in decline," Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told The Post. "President Trump is focused on Saving America, and there's nothing the Fake News can do about it."

Comments / 6

Frank Nolasco
2d ago

he won't have to worry about that anymore, he's on his way to prison

Reply(2)
10
