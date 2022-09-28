ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26

Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Bridgehampton, NY
27east.com

John J. McFarland Of Riverhead Dies September 16

John J. McFarland of Riverhead died on September 16 on Quiogue. He was 61. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 4, at 3 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral... more.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206

A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders. The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206. The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a...
FLANDERS, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022

Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Graffiti discovered on school grounds

Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
MERRICK, NY
27east.com

There’s Something for Everyone at the 10th Annual SouthamptonFest

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, SouthamptonFest is back this weekend and celebrating its 10th year as a much-anticipated fall festival in the Southampton Village. Nancy Kane, this... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook

Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29

Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished

Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more.
MONTAUK, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island

Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

