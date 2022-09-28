Read full article on original website
27east.com
Pierson Grad James Leads Bonac Field Hockey to Thrilling Win Over Former Team
The long walk from the parking lot to the field hockey field at the back corner of Mashashimuet Park was a meaningful one for East Hampton head coach Sami James... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... by Desirée Keegan.
27east.com
East Hampton Motivated in Win Over Westhampton To Prove People Wrong
On the eve of their match against Westhampton Beach, the East Hampton boys volleyball team tuned into The Long Island Volleyball Podcast and were shocked by what they heard. “I’m... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... by...
27east.com
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more.
27east.com
Inaugural Andy Kessler Day Memorial Contest Held at Newly Revamped Lars Simonsen Skate Park in Montauk
Skateboarders from across the East End and beyond descended on the Lars Simonsen Skate Park in Montauk on Saturday afternoon for the first official skate contest there since the park... more. As pickleball continues to grow at astronomical speed, there always has to be someone who ... by Scott Green.
27east.com
John J. McFarland Of Riverhead Dies September 16
John J. McFarland of Riverhead died on September 16 on Quiogue. He was 61. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 4, at 3 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral... more.
27east.com
‘Not a Problem’: Quogue Couple and Friend Defy Age Expectations at Track and Field Events
“Being older is not a problem.” That’s a mantra that Joy Flynn, 75, and her husband, Dan Flynn, 76, have embraced. The Quogue residents have been married for half a... more. Some area athletes saw stages they’d never been on before. Others also reached milestones that ... 27...
Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206
A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders. The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206. The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
27east.com
There’s Something for Everyone at the 10th Annual SouthamptonFest
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, SouthamptonFest is back this weekend and celebrating its 10th year as a much-anticipated fall festival in the Southampton Village. Nancy Kane, this... more.
27east.com
Concerning Data About Affordable Housing Development’s Potential To Strain Services in Southampton
When Southampton Town Councilwoman Cynthia McNamara first learned of the proposed 60-unit affordable housing development just outside Southampton Village, now called Liberty Gardens, she felt that planned access onto congested... more.
longisland.com
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
27east.com
Campaigning for Reelection, Senator Anthony Palumbo Speaks of the Rewards of Public Service
At a press event last week, someone quizzed Republican New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo, who's running for reelection, about party affiliation. He liked that. "They asked me if I... more.
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29
Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more.
27east.com
Springs School Looking for Parents, Community Members To Sign On to New Committees
The Springs School District has established and reorganized its committees and is looking for parents, guardians and community members to join them. "The Board of Education and the school district... more.
27east.com
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more.
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
Blakeman promotes Anthony LaRocca to acting Nassau sheriff
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced multiple promotions in Nassau's Sheriff Department on Thursday.
