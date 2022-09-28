Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police and wrote 'murder the media' on a door have pleaded guilty for their involvement on January 6
As Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo exited the Capitol building, they paused at one of the doors and inscribed "murder the media" onto it.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge placed a roadblock on federal prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are asking for a change of venue before their upcoming sedition trial, citing the 'incessant negative publicity' of Jan. 6 defendants
"The 'Oath Keepers' have been all over the news," attorneys said in a Friday filing, decrying the "incessant negative publicity regarding J6 defendants."
Trump called into small rally held in support of DC-jailed Jan. 6 prisoners
Former President Trump said Jan. 6 prisoners are being treated “very unfairly” during a call-in to a small rally at the Washington, D.C., jail on Tuesday. Trump called Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, who authorities shot and killed during the Capitol riot, to express his support for those being detained at the jail in connection with their involvement on Jan. 6.
The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.
The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
DOJ charges 47 people in $250 million pandemic fraud case
What did the Department of Justice charge defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case? How much money was stolen?
Jury Selection Complete In Oath Keepers Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Sixteen people, including four alternates, were picked to serve as jurors during what is expected to be a lengthy, high-profile trial.
DOJ seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case
The Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling in its appeal of the appointment of a special master to examine the classified documents obtained during a raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The department's inability to access nonclassified documents seized in an FBI raid last month is hampering...
A Mississippi man was charged for burning a cross and using 'threatening and racially derogatory remarks' against Black neighbors, DOJ says
The DOJ said Axel C. Cox, 23, burned the cross at his Gulfport, Mississippi home in 2020 to intimidate his Black neighbors.
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. Cowboys for Trump cofounder and former...
Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is making her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony three days ahead of the start of the high court's new term.President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are expected Friday at the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. During the ceremony the 52-year-old Jackson will follow the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and sit in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall, who served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.Marshall also...
A man has been charged with shooting an elderly anti-abortion activist as she canvassed on his doorstep
Richard Alan Harvey, from Ionia county, near Grand Rapids, shot Joan Jacobson, 84, who he said argued with his wife. He claimed it was an accident.
