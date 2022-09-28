Read full article on original website
27east.com
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone scam. He received suspicious calls that seem to come from local numbers. When he answers, a recording alerts him to "suspicious activity" on his credit card and directs him to "press 1." He didn't feel comfortable doing that and has checked all his accounts. No unusual charges were found and police advised him to continue to monitor his accounts. HAMPTON BAYS — James Licauci, 53, of Riverside faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault following an altercation at a West Montauk ... by Staff Writer.
Jets recognize Smithtown West football player
Jack Melore, of Smithtown High School West, was named the New York Jets High School Player of the Week. On Saturday, Sept.24, in a 20-14 upset victory over No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East, Jack had 10. catches for 226 yards and three total touchdowns. On defense he had six...
27east.com
Out of Sight
The First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church in Sag Harbor has served as a center for the community in many ways — it is home to the Sag Harbor Food Pantry,... more. And Say, ‘Ahhh!’ Geography, it seems, makes the East End grand, but it also makes it isolated. In an interconnected world, that means heading more and more in the direction of virtual contact for services. That includes health care. Instead of being a pure negative, though, it could be that the new move toward telemedicine is a godsend for the region, which for years has had issues accessing some kinds of essential health care. As the recent pandemic proved, virtual isn’t as good as face to face — ever — but it can get the job done when direct contact ... 27 Sep 2022 by Editorial Board.
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29
Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
27east.com
VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”
The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event, “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor” at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Thursday evening, September 29. This year marks 60... more. Sag Harbor voters on Thursday, September 29, approved the John Jermain Memorial Library’s proposed $3,216,932 ... 29...
Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment
Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 29
AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at 8:39 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.... more. MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island...
27east.com
John J. McFarland Of Riverhead Dies September 16
John J. McFarland of Riverhead died on September 16 on Quiogue. He was 61. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 4, at 3 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral... more.
27east.com
Concerning Data About Affordable Housing Development’s Potential To Strain Services in Southampton
When Southampton Town Councilwoman Cynthia McNamara first learned of the proposed 60-unit affordable housing development just outside Southampton Village, now called Liberty Gardens, she felt that planned access onto congested... more. With the remnants of Hurricane Ian set to hit the area on Saturday, and the forecast calling for a...
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
27east.com
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
27east.com
Pierson Grad James Leads Bonac Field Hockey to Thrilling Win Over Former Team
The long walk from the parking lot to the field hockey field at the back corner of Mashashimuet Park was a meaningful one for East Hampton head coach Sami James... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... by Desirée Keegan.
therealdeal.com
Macklowe Gallery founders chop another $10M off East Hampton home ask
The asking price on Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe’s Hamptons estate has slid again. The art power couple and brother of real estate developer Harry Macklowe are now asking $39.5 million for their East Hampton home at 51 West End Road. That ask comes after the property initially listed in November for $60 million before dropping to $49.5 million in June.
Blakeman promotes Anthony LaRocca to acting Nassau sheriff
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced multiple promotions in Nassau's Sheriff Department on Thursday.
Long Islanders in Florida survey damage caused by Ian
Long Island natives who were in Florida during Hurricane Ian are now checking out the damage caused by the storm.
27east.com
Bicyclist Struck On Westhampton, County Road 31Closed
County Road 31 in Westhampton is closed near Rogers Avenue as Southampton Town Police investigate an accident involving a bicyclist. On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., they were alerted... more. A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105 in Flanders...
27east.com
‘Not a Problem’: Quogue Couple and Friend Defy Age Expectations at Track and Field Events
“Being older is not a problem.” That’s a mantra that Joy Flynn, 75, and her husband, Dan Flynn, 76, have embraced. The Quogue residents have been married for half a... more. Some area athletes saw stages they’d never been on before. Others also reached milestones that ... 27...
27east.com
LaGuardia Design Group Offers ‘Garden Dialogues’ Tour and Conversations October 2
Three private residences in the Water Mill and Bridgehampton area will welcome guests to their gardens — all designed by LaGuardia Design Group of Water Mill — during an intimate... more. I work about half of every day in my gardens. It’s work that often leaves ... 29...
