Fairbury, IL

Suspect in Prairie Central shooting hoax identified

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 3 days ago

FAIRBURY — A suspect in the prank phone call to VCOM 911 on Saturday that claimed there was a fatal shooting at the Prairie Central Homecoming dance has been identified, according to a news release from the Fairbury Police Department Tuesday night.

According to Fairbury Police, “A suspect has been identified and arrangements for placing this subject in custody (are) being made. The The findings of this investigation conclude the male suspect participates in scamming emergency communication centers by falsely reporting serious threats.

“The suspect is under investigation by numerous police agencies throughout the United States and will ultimately be charged federally. Due to a multi-agency investigation being conducted, the identity of the suspect will not be released, however the suspect is not local.”

Det. Tyler Rafferty told the Daily Leader Wednesday morning that “An investigation as to why this individual specifically targeted Prairie Central is still on-going.”

Prairie Central was concluding its Homecoming Week festivities with the dance in the gymnasium when VCOM received a call at approximately 10:20 p.m. that there was an active shooter and that two people had been killed.

Fairbury Police officers quickly responded and were soon aided by members of surrounding departments.

It was quickly determined that this was a hoax as no indication of such activity had taken place. And, the arrival of police came as a surprise to students and adults at the dance.

“I'm relieved that this was not someone local, and especially that it is not a Prairie Central student,” Prairie Central Superintendent Paula Crane told the Daily Leader Wednesday morning. “I'm appreciative of the intense work of Fairbury Police and particularly Tyler Rafferty on this case.”

Although the investigation has led to a suspect located not within the Prairie Central school district, there was word of a student making off-the-cuff remarks that were deemed inappropriate.

According to a news release from Crane, “In response to this event (the prank call), a Prairie Central student made inappropriate comments to friends. Among these comments, the student claimed he was responsible in a seemingly threatening manner. Upon investigation, the student was 'joking.' We do not believe this to be a joking matter, and the student was given harsh consequences fo these comments.”

Crane then thanked the area policing agencies who provided assistance and take control of the situation quickly.

The FPD news release also requested that parents “remind your children that pranks like this are not acceptable and will not be tolerated by our police department or school district. Multiple juveniles claimed ownership of this matter in a joking manner and that was tolerated by the police department and school district.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hoax#Central School#Violent Crime#Prairie Central
