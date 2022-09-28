Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence.
Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway.
The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your help locating the owners to come get it safely.Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
If anyone knows who the black and white mini-horse belongs to, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office.
