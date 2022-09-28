ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence.

Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway.

Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag

The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your help locating the owners to come get it safely.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384mZC_0iDhkqSJ00
    Courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vh3Hn_0iDhkqSJ00
    Courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone knows who the black and white mini-horse belongs to, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Douglas County, KS
Sports
County
Douglas County, KS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Hoa#American#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy