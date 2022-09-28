ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Cheyenne Post

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – September 30th

In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
The Cheyenne Post

New Book: 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die

Explore the Cheyenne, Wyoming region in ways you’ve never considered. Delving into one of the most iconic Western cities in America, 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die delivers in-depth planning advice for visitors and solves the “what should we do” conundrum for even the umpteenth-generation Wyomingite.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne

Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
svinews.com

Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores

CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?

It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
capcity.news

Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week: Beau Austin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Triumph High School senior Beau Austin has been selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 3. He was nominated by the selection committee for his diligence, self-direction and hard work in the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student at Triumph High School, a school release states.
capcity.news

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
The Cheyenne Post

Plein Air in the Parks Award Winners Announced

The Wyoming Arts Council and State Parks recently concluded the Plein Air in the Parks event. The event was held Sept. 15-18 at Curt Gowdy State Park. This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations, and offers cash prizes to top participants. Award winners are:. 1st...
Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
The Cheyenne Post

Live Fire Event at Rabou Farms By VISIT CHEYENNE Featured in Full Length Production

Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)
Optopolis

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
The Cheyenne Post

Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
The Cheyenne Post

CASA Talks About Volunteering to Help Children

CASA volunteers are regular everyday people who are passionate about helping children grow in safe and loving environments. As a CASA volunteer you work with children in foster care, acting as their voice in the juvenile justice system. You help the team identify what that child needs, services that can...
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

