Battle Creek, MI

Vote: Who is the best outside hitter in volleyball in the Battle Creek area?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

The B.O.B. is hitting the court.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is being expanded this year to include the top players on volleyball courts throughout the area.

Each week, throughout the fall, we are going to ask, "Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?" as we look at each position in volleyball among the city/area high school teams.

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field to city and area teams, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.?

Each week we will give readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a winner decided by the following Monday.

VOTE HERE : Who is the best Outside Hitter in high school volleyball in the area?

Or, scroll down to the bottom of the story for online poll

First up are the outside hitters on the city/area volleyball teams.

Here are the nominations:

Payton Rice

School: Harper Creek

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Payton Rice is a dominant force on both offense and defense for Harper Creek. She has been the go-to player for the Beavers since she entered the gym as a freshman. Rice is already a three-time All-City and all-league performer and was All-State a year ago.

Maddie Belmore

School: Lakeview

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A four-year varsity player and member of Lakeview's district championship team. A leader in kills and blocks for the Spartans, was named all-league and All-City as a junior and was on the Academic All-State team. Brings maturity and experience as one of the top attackers in the league.

Jocelyn Hall

School: Athens

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A multiple-sport athlete who brings experience and skill to the net for the state-ranked Athens program. A team captain and among the leaders on the team in kills and hitting efficiency, Jocelyn Hall also makes an impact on defense, earning all-league and Enquirer All-Area honors last year.

Grace Wood

School: Gull Lake

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A libero earlier in her career, Grace Wood has become a standout at outside hitter for Gull Lake. Despite being 5-foot-6, her athletic ability has allowed her to lead the team in kills and is second in serve reception and digs as a key six-rotation player.

Jenna Follett

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A four-year varsity player who has lined up in several positions for Calhoun Christian and has become a key outside hitter as a senior. A graceful competitor and leader, she is among the top producers in several offensive categories.

Alyssa Kennedy

School: Olivet

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: Bringing experience to the front line, Alyssa Kennedy has stepped up as a senior and is finding the holes on the other side of the court.

Jaclyn Ashley

School: St. Philip

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: Member of the state-ranked St. Philip squad. The Tigers were need of more offense after heavy graduation losses as Jaclyn Ashley comes into the program as a transfer and brings great athleticism and is currently second on the team in kills and plays all six rotations.

Marla Pratley

School: Marshall

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: A key part of the front line for a state-ranked Marshall squad and a starter on last year's league and district championship team. Marla Pratley can execute the game plan at the net and has stepped up to be a six-rotation player this year as a standout server and defensive player.

Caroline Branham

School: Pennfield

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: A standout on a young Pennfield team, Caroline Branham brings needed experience and skill to the net. The junior outside hitter leads the team in kills and is tied for first in aces.

Jadyn Horne

School: Battle Creek Central

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: As a captain, Jadyn Horne leads the BCC volleyball program both on and off the court. A key part of the offensive game play, she his averaging 5.1 kills a set and 15.1 digs and owns the team's highest serve receive percentage.

Laynie Elkins

School: Union City

Class: Junior

Why she is on the list: A team captain and six-rotation player, Laynie Elkins is one of the go-to hitters for Union City on the outside and the middle. She has also shown she can score from the back row.

Anya Rankin

School: Lakeview

Class: Sophomore

Why she is on the list: A rising prospect as a sophomore, is a six-rotation player and was a key piece of a district title team for the Spartans as a freshman. An all-league selection a year ago, she is among the top five in kills, aces and digs for Lakeview as one of the top defensive players with a high upside on offense.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Unable to view the poll? Try refreshing your browser. Or CLICK HERE

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Vote: Who is the best outside hitter in volleyball in the Battle Creek area?

