Unwilling or unable to evacuate, some Florida residents ride out Hurricane Ian
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Outside the window of Susan Flack's darkened condominium in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, trees bent in the wind and a portable toilet floated by on rising floodwaters.
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm
That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
Some Southwest Florida counties "off the grid" after Hurricane Ian wiped out power to millions
Hurricane Ian was so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of making it a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And it didn't take long for it to unleash its wrath on Florida's power grids. Ian's eye began moving...
