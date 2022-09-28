Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta volunteers help with recovery efforts in Florida
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Florida are working around the clock as people and businesses are dealing with life-altering situations. One of those hard-hit areas is Daytona. Now local Red Cross leaders are down in Florida helping with clean-up efforts. We talked to a volunteer who was relocated from...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders vote to revitalize Deans Bridge intersection
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a Deans Bridge Road economic development plan that went on front of them last week. The revitalization plan is planned near Deans Bridge Road and the Bobby Jones Expressway. “We think it’s time for a revitalization plan for this...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If weather permits, crews this week will be working on a temporary eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 to Appling-Harlem Highway. They will also complete the installation of a wall under the new Appling-Harlem bridge over I-20. Those needing to access the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 from...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County residents can get pets microchipped for free
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents is planned this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. If you live in Aiken County, you can bring your dog or cat (and proof of their rabies vaccination) to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, and get them microchipped for free.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor remains mum on his plan to fight crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 11 days since Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said he would unveil his plan to combat crime. We expected an announcement last week, but his office said he had a family emergency. As of right now, we have no update from the mayor. We...
wgac.com
10 Can’t Miss Pumpkin Patches In The Augusta Area
Fall is my favorite season of the year. One of our favorite family activities is scoping out the best pumpkin patches. This year will be our first Halloween and Thanksgiving. I’ll get to a list of area pumpkin patches in a moment. Let’s start with the fun you can have with pumpkins.
WRDW-TV
Tyrone Butler tells us about the upcoming event for Augusta’s First Community Arts School
David Harden and Walter Santiago tell us about poetry and music coming together.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts 30th Annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank scares away hunger during its 30th annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive. The month-long event began Saturday, October 1st. Local residents can get involved by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Blood center talks need for donations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talk about it all the time, but there really is an ongoing need for people to give blood. No one knows it better that our partners over at the Shepeard Community Blood Center. Kevin Belanger is the president and CEO. He came by to tell...
WRDW-TV
Project Freedom Ride gets ready for new dog rescue mission
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy from Evans, famous for saving dogs and re-homing, is back in Burke County. Roman McConn and Project Freedom Ride are getting some dogs ready to head north for a better chance in life. We tagged along Monday, 8 a.m. on a weekday. Why’s...
Family still searching for missing Richmond County man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
WRDW-TV
Compass for Hope celebrates 100th shower
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, our homeless population increased 150% and we’ve discussed ways the community has come together to handle the issue. Compass for Hope celebrated their 100th shower on Sunday, giving back to those who don’t have a place to call home in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Public still awaiting Augusta mayor’s plan to fight violent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on the mayor’s plan to curb violent crime in Augusta. “There’s a lot of work that we need to get done. Over these next 70 days, we’re going to get it done,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School Homecoming Dance incident under investigation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after an incident during the Greenbrier High School homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District, a substance caused some students to experience a burning sensation in their throat, ultimately disrupting the event. Many parents and even some students are...
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
WRDW-TV
Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures today. Highs will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon and winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Another cool morning in the upper 40s early Wednesday. Sunny skies will allow highs to warm to the near 80 Wednesday...
WRDW-TV
Cyber Security Operations Center Opens at USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken Cyber Security students now have the opportunity to gain hand-work experience in the Security Operations Center. The center will provide students with Tier 1 SOC Analyst work experience, which will qualify them to enter the workforce to perform Tier 2 Analyst work. Partnering with...
WRDW-TV
Student caught with airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was caught this week with an airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School, according to the Columbia County School District. On Monday, a school resource officer was alerted by a teacher that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a plastic firearm.
