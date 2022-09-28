Read full article on original website
27east.com
Inaugural Andy Kessler Day Memorial Contest Held at Newly Revamped Lars Simonsen Skate Park in Montauk
Skateboarders from across the East End and beyond descended on the Lars Simonsen Skate Park in Montauk on Saturday afternoon for the first official skate contest there since the park... more. As pickleball continues to grow at astronomical speed, there always has to be someone who ... by Scott Green.
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
27east.com
LaGuardia Design Group Offers ‘Garden Dialogues’ Tour and Conversations October 2
Three private residences in the Water Mill and Bridgehampton area will welcome guests to their gardens — all designed by LaGuardia Design Group of Water Mill — during an intimate... more. I work about half of every day in my gardens. It’s work that often leaves ... 29...
longisland.com
Long Island's Original Tiki Restaurant Subject of New Memoir
While other children enjoyed sleep-overs, summer camps, and sports activities growing up, Debbie Chinn’s childhood in Syosset, New York, was spent at The House of Mah Jong, her family’s Chinese restaurant. She entered the workforce at the age of three, selling cigarettes, and by six, was promoted to inserting umbrellas into cherries and pineapple slices for an assortment of exotic drinks while sitting on a bar stool. As the family business grew in popularity and fame, she was thrust into the land of the South Seas as the restaurant evolved into a Polynesian nightclub with floor shows, an ubiquitous dining experience in the 1960’s and 70’s. Chinn became an exotic hula and sword dancer performing weekly at nights after a full day at middle school and then high school.
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo
COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
myrye.com
21 Year Old Woman Killed by Metro-North Train in Rye
A twenty-one year old woman was killed by a Metro-North New Haven line train early Wednesday evening, according the MTA Metro-North. The 4:37pm train from Grand Central Station to New Haven struck the woman at approximately 5:15pm. Passengers were able to exit at Rye. Westbound trains were bypassing Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich for a time but service has now been restored.
suffolkcountynews.net
Sayville Garden Club awards winners
Sayville Garden Club awarded three homeowner gardens and one business that beautified the community in 2022. Jim and Eileen O’Connor’s winning gardens on Astor Drive in Sayville are …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New Roslyn Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business
A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching. Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social. Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the...
27east.com
VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”
The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event, “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor” at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Thursday evening, September 29. This year marks 60... more. Sag Harbor voters on Thursday, September 29, approved the John Jermain Memorial Library’s proposed $3,216,932 ... 29...
27east.com
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26
Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone scam. He received suspicious calls that seem to come from local numbers. When he answers, a recording alerts him to “suspicious activity” on his credit card and directs him to “press 1.” He didn’t feel comfortable doing that and has checked all his accounts. No unusual charges were found and police advised him to continue to monitor his accounts. HAMPTON BAYS — James Licauci, 53, of Riverside faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault following an altercation at a West Montauk ... by Staff Writer.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Blakeman promotes Anthony LaRocca to acting Nassau sheriff
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced multiple promotions in Nassau's Sheriff Department on Thursday.
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Suffolk County this weekend
The remnants of Ian are expected to bring windy, rainy conditions this weekend through early next week, disrupting weekend events and ushering in a blustery start to October. A total of three to four inches of rain are expected in eastern Suffolk County through Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts possible depending on where heavy rain banding sets up.
