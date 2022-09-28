Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities search Missouri River after report of a person that fell or jumped in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.
siouxlandnews.com
3rd Street near Pierce to close for one month
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 3rd Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street. This closure will allow a contractor for MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits. This closure will begin on October 6th and is anticipated to be...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
siouxlandnews.com
Mom of teen stabbed in random attack in Sioux City seeking answers for her son
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City mother is pleading for help from the community to identify the man who stabbed her teenage son in the neck over the weekend. Why? Why why why? He didn't do nothing to you. I just don't know. Tasha Contreras, the 17-year-old victim's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
siouxlandnews.com
Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
siouxlandnews.com
Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 13 taking place this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Saturday, the latest Midwest Honor Flight will take dozens of area veterans to view memorials to their service in our nation's capitol. Ahead of that trip, the organizers held a special banquet Friday night in Sioux Falls to honor not just the 83 veterans, but everybody who came together to cover the cost of the trip. This mission, the 13th, is sponsored by the South Dakota American Legion whose posts across the state raised $178,000 to fund the flight.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Walk to End Alzheimer's
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Sunday, October 2nd, the Alzheimer's Association will be putting on the Walk to End Alzheimer's event. The event will help raise funds for research and awareness for early detection and treatment of the disease. With the hope of raising $78,000, you can join the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation hoping to pay off student lunch balances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As student lunch balances rack up debt, the school's non-profit is trying to pay it off. It's called 30/30/30 and it's something the Sioux City Public School Foundation has done in the past. The group is asking the public to pledge $1 for 30 days...
siouxlandnews.com
Lady Chargers shutout Doane to remain perfect in GPAC play
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team defeated Doane 3-0 Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28th in Sioux City. Goals were scored by Sonja Rao (37:12), Ariana Rodriguez (60:39) and Mady Soumare (70:38). The Lady Chargers move to 7-1-1 (5-0) for the season, with an upcoming road game...
siouxlandnews.com
Huskies record another 50-point shutout victory to remain undefeated
JEFFERSON, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have yet to be really challenged this season as they put up ANOTHER 50+ point victory. Their latest victim, Miller Highmore-Harrold by a final of 55-0.
Comments / 0