ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities search Missouri River after report of a person that fell or jumped in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

3rd Street near Pierce to close for one month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 3rd Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street. This closure will allow a contractor for MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits. This closure will begin on October 6th and is anticipated to be...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankton, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Yankton, SD
State
California State
Yankton, SD
Accidents
siouxlandnews.com

Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 13 taking place this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Saturday, the latest Midwest Honor Flight will take dozens of area veterans to view memorials to their service in our nation's capitol. Ahead of that trip, the organizers held a special banquet Friday night in Sioux Falls to honor not just the 83 veterans, but everybody who came together to cover the cost of the trip. This mission, the 13th, is sponsored by the South Dakota American Legion whose posts across the state raised $178,000 to fund the flight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Walk to End Alzheimer's

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Sunday, October 2nd, the Alzheimer's Association will be putting on the Walk to End Alzheimer's event. The event will help raise funds for research and awareness for early detection and treatment of the disease. With the hope of raising $78,000, you can join the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Sheriff
siouxlandnews.com

Lady Chargers shutout Doane to remain perfect in GPAC play

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team defeated Doane 3-0 Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28th in Sioux City. Goals were scored by Sonja Rao (37:12), Ariana Rodriguez (60:39) and Mady Soumare (70:38). The Lady Chargers move to 7-1-1 (5-0) for the season, with an upcoming road game...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy