Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' offensive philosophy moving forward
Michael Irvin joined Shan and RJ to discuss the Cowboys possibly leaning on the ground game moving forward, CeeDee Lamb’s redemption, how many wins it will take for Cooper Rush to supplant Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback, and much more.
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
Yardbarker
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock-climbing accident
Gavin Escobar, who played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-16, died Wednesday in a rock-climbing accident that saw a second fatality. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found dead during an attempted rescue by the Riverside County Fire Department. The department said firefighters tried hiking to the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Recent Update Indicates QB Dak Prescott’s Return to Action
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is beginning his return to the playing field. Following a successful surgery on his throwing hand, he had the stitches removed. Now it’s only a matter of time until he’s back. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke recently on Dak’s rehab. Reiterating he is...
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it
Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
Lone Star 1280
Abilene, TX
949
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar1280.com/
Comments / 0