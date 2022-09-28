ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OneBlood is in urgent need of blood donors after Hurricane Ian

The blood and platelets are needed during rescue missions post-Ian, as well as to continue to serve patients with longstanding medical conditions like cancer. OneBlood has put out an urgent call for blood donors after Hurricane Ian. Central Floridians are encouraged to visit their nearest donor center or red OneBlood...
Publix stores reopening in Central Florida after Ian

Lakeland-based supermarket chain Publix announced Wednesday it would close most of its Central Florida locations as Hurricane Ian bore down on the area. Most locations remained closed Thursday. Many stores in Central Florida have reopened today, according to the Store Status page on Publix’s website. Customers can find updates regarding...
When will power return to Central Florida?

Hundreds of thousands of Central Floridians remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The area’s largest power companies report they are continuing to work to restore service, but exact restoration times seem difficult to predict because of Ian’s lingering effects. In a statement, Florida Power and...
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian’s destruction is still unclear.
CONVERSATIONS: Hurricanes like Ian often hit the most vulnerable hardest

Flooding has been a big worry with Hurricane Ian, and many marginalized communities and communities of color live in low-lying areas in multi-generational homes. To learn more about their needs, WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Chevalier Lovett of Florida Rising, an advocacy group. LOVETT: So that’s a really...
Some Central Florida kids will go back to school on Monday after widespread closures

Class will be back in session next week throughout Central Florida as schools reopen after Hurricane Ian. Universities like the University of Central Florida and Valencia College will resume classes on Monday. Rollins College is yet to decide on a reopening date. Stetson University says undergraduate classes will be moved...
Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian

This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
Central Florida attractions reopen after Hurricane Ian

Central Florida attractions are slowly reopening on Friday after Hurricane Ian. Disney’s four theme parks in Orlando will open in a phased approach throughout the day. Disney Springs is already open. Magic Kingdom Park will open at 10 am to the general public, EPCOT at 11 am, Disney’s Hollywood...
DeSantis on impending Ian: “It’s going to be a nasty, nasty two days”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is advising Floridians to hunker down as Hurricane Ian could make landfall Wednesday in South Florida as a major Category 5 storm. DeSantis is warning Central Florida residents to seek shelter, stay off the roads, and to make contact with family and loved ones when possible. He...
Central Florida forecasts include high winds from Hurricane Ian, starting this afternoon

Central Florida is likely to begin experiencing tropical storm force winds by 2 p.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rains are expected throughout the storm and could cause flooding. In Central Florida, the storm will impact Polk County first. Emergency managers there say the National Weather Service...

