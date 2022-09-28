ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

27east.com

VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”

The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event, “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor” at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Thursday evening, September 29. This year marks 60... more. Sag Harbor voters on Thursday, September 29, approved the John Jermain Memorial Library’s proposed $3,216,932 ... 29...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton Dies August 26

Jerome B. Alpert Jr. of Westhampton, died at the young age of 37 on August 26th, 2022, at his home in Westhampton. JB is preceded in death by his mother... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone scam. He received suspicious calls that seem to come from local numbers. When he answers, a recording alerts him to “suspicious activity” on his credit card and directs him to “press 1.” He didn’t feel comfortable doing that and has checked all his accounts. No unusual charges were found and police advised him to continue to monitor his accounts. HAMPTON BAYS — James Licauci, 53, of Riverside faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault following an altercation at a West Montauk ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022

Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Montauk, NY
Hampton Bays, NY
27east.com

There’s Something for Everyone at the 10th Annual SouthamptonFest

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, SouthamptonFest is back this weekend and celebrating its 10th year as a much-anticipated fall festival in the Southampton Village. Nancy Kane, this... more. With the remnants of Hurricane Ian set to hit the area on Saturday, and the forecast calling for a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Lars Simonsen
Chris Holden
Daily Voice

Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206

A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders. The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206. The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a...
FLANDERS, NY
27east.com

John J. McFarland Of Riverhead Dies September 16

John J. McFarland of Riverhead died on September 16 on Quiogue. He was 61. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 4, at 3 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone scam. He received suspicious calls that seem to come from local numbers. When he answers, a recording alerts him to “suspicious activity” on his credit card and directs him to “press 1.” He didn’t feel comfortable doing that and has checked all his accounts. No unusual charges were found and police advised him to continue to monitor his accounts. HAMPTON BAYS — James Licauci, 53, of Riverside faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault following an altercation at a West Montauk ... 29 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment

Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
AMITYVILLE, NY
27east.com

Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished

Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
Accidents
Sports
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29

Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Pierson Battles Rival Southampton to 1-1 Draw

The Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team battled the rain and Southampton to a 1-1 draw last Thursday. “They fought hard. I think they did pretty well,” Pierson assistant coach Luis Aguilar... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... by...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 29

AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at 8:39 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.... more. MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island...
EAST HAMPTON, NY

