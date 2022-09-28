Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
thevillagereporter.com
New Pet Groomer The Paw-ffice In Wauseon Holds Ribbon Cutting
NOW OPEN … Owner’s Anna Howard and Amber Frank held their official ribbon cutting ceremony for The Paw Office off N. Shoop Ave in Wauseon. Pictured with friends and family members are owners Anna and Amber along with Groomer, Steven Pope. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) A ribbon...
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
sent-trib.com
Celebrate hometown heroes and helpers at fun fest
WBGU-PBS and Bowling Green Parks & Recreation will host the Hometown Heroes & Helpers Fun Fest and Obstacle Course, a free public event Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road. The family-friendly event is designed to celebrate those who serve the community...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-30-2022
District awards McComb regional waterline connection. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is one step closer to building a new waterline that will supply water to McComb from North Baltimore. On Sept. 22, the district board of trustees approved the award for two project contracts valued at approximately $6 million...
sent-trib.com
Walbridge loses $19,871 on pool operations this summer
WALBRIDGE — The village is drowning in pool debt, racking up a $19,871 loss in summer operations. The reason is a mix of higher operating costs and not increasing admission fees and memberships, said Mayor Ed Kolanko. “We had to pay a little higher wages than expected to have...
13abc.com
TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend. On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.
13abc.com
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
mlivingnews.com
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
wnky.com
BGPD announces loss of Chaplain Bill Wade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Bill Wade today. BGPD says Wade served both the City of Bowling Green and the police department for the past three years. Wade assisted many department and community members with coping during the tornado response....
sent-trib.com
BG paving project
Workers pave the first course of new asphalt along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Wednesday afternoon. The paving project — that had been planned for summer before Bowling Green State University fall semester starts — is now in full swing. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closures of drive approaches, intersections and pedestrian crossings.
sent-trib.com
Magic at Harvest Moon Gala
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Arts Council will hold the Harvest Moon Gala on Oct. 23, from 5-8:30 p.m. at Nazareth Hall. This fundraising event includes a fall dinner, a silent auction, door prizes, 50/50 drawing and entertainment by Dewayne Hill, a comedy magician. The silent auction will...
toledo.com
FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall
For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg High School quartet joins touring Beatles vs. Stones show
TIFFIN — Perrysburg High School students Niranjan Bhagwat, Raquel Burden, Ricky Gardiner and Patrick Martz will perform when the touring show “Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown” returns to the Ritz Theatre on Wednesday. The British Invasion had the two most popular rock groups of all...
continentalenews.com
Putnam County Recycle Day! – Saturday, October 1, 2022
Save the Date for 2022 Recycle Day. This event is for PUTNAM COUNTY OHIO Residents for Residential Items. It will be taking place at the PUTNAM COUNTY EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER PARKING LOT 124 PUTNAM PARKWAY, OTTAWA, OH (across from Ottawa Elementary School) 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.
westbendnews.net
Mayor Sinn announces resignation
The Village of Latty council recently held their September meeting recently. During the meeting Mayor Tom Sinn announced that as of December 31, 2022 he will be retiring and in doing so will resign from the mayor position. The council will work with their Solicitor Harvey Hyman on next steps.
nbc24.com
'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots
Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney. ” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.
sent-trib.com
Owens Community College plans STEM job fair
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is hosting a STEM job fair Tuesday. The event will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Industrial & Engineering Technologies, Room 109, located at 7250 College Drive East. This event is open to Owens students, alumni and the community who are interesting...
sent-trib.com
Property Transfers
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 126 and 0 Losee St., Cygnet, residential, from Rick Coakley, trustee, to Jerry, Della and Scarlet Love, $44,000. 653 Peregrine Drive, Northwood, residential, from Susan Narra and Steven Hartford, to George and Sherry O’Connell, $385,000.
