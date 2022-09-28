Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday. Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show. Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018,...
shakinthesouthland.com
NC State vs Clemson: Q&A with Backing the Pack
I caught up with Steven Muma over that Backing the Pack to learn a bit more about NC State. 1. For most of my life as a Clemson fan, NC State has felt sort of like a more friendly rivalry. They’re similar type schools, the Textile Bowl tradition, and we both don’t care for Tar Heel blue. But obviously over the past few seasons this has become a pretty heated game. With the added intensity, NC State being more consistently ranked, and the fact that our traditionally more hated rivals of FSU, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech haven’t done much over the past few seasons, this is probably now the game most Tiger fans had circled. What’s the needle like over on the Pack side? Has Clemson moved up the rivalry scale?
Swinney's Wednesday night injury update
During his post-practice availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers have gotten through the last few practices without any new injuries. "We're in a (...)
WYFF4.com
Clemson University students react to possibility of 'Gameday' during Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1 when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. For many current students at Clemson, this will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team
Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
The Post and Courier
Dabo and his dogs: Clemson coach's canine companions are part of the Swinney family
CLEMSON – Near the end of a press conference to preview the opener with Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney snapped his fingers to mark the passing of time. Just like that, it seemed, two decades as a coach at Clemson had flown by. He thought of his boys, two on...
FOX Sports
Alabama, Michigan, or Clemson: Who is most likely to get upset in Week 5? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler to discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Which top 10 team is most likely to be upset this weekend: Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, or the Clemson Tigers?” RJ believes Iowa has what it takes to knock off the Michigan Wolverines, but fans seem to believe Clemson is most likely to get upset when they face NC State.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
RELATED PEOPLE
New details revealed after fight erupts at Mount Tabor High School football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight that broke out at a football game at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were working at the Mount Tabor High School football game when the fight erupted in the crowd. Deputies […]
WYFF4.com
Week 6: Thursday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Thursday night for the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season. Many games were moved to Thursday due to expected rain from Ian. To see scores on the app, click here. Week 6...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County School Board Notes: Blue Ridge High stadium gets new name
The Greenville County School Board gave the final approval for the new name of Blue Ridge High School’s football stadium at its Sept. 28 meeting. The board approved the renaming of Blue Ridge High School’s football stadium in honor of former coach Jim Howard. Howard served for 16...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
1 dead in Travelers Rest crash
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, one person died in a fatal car and motorcycle accident.
Comments / 0