Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
AZFamily
Gas prices in Arizona surge due to refinery problems maintenance, experts say
Natural disasters are oftentimes when generous people get exploited more. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Updated: Sep....
kyma.com
New report: More firearms, weaker gun laws driving violent crimes in Arizona, but what does this mean for Yuma County?
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four murders in the desert southwest last week all tied to gun violence. But are we seeing a new rise in crime or was this just an abnormal week?. Arizona has become one of the most dangerous states for criminal gun violence according to a recent report from the Center for American Progress Action Fund.
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
New partnership aims to protect Arizona small businesses from cyber threats
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Names, addresses, financial information. That’s valuable stuff for scammers. “We have a lot of very confidential information,” said Jim Chakires, the managing partner of Apex CPAs and Consultants. The business has 23 employees in Phoenix and Illinois. “Maintaining very tight cyber security is...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
AZFamily
Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
AZFamily
California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week. Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. When police received...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Sheriffs suggest ways to tackle drugs and addiction in Arizona
PHOENIX — With big fentanyl busts in the news and numbers up in Arizona, experts are talking about the best ways to address addiction. Elected officials and law enforcement came together as part of a roundtable on the Save Our Streets plan – introduced by state representative candidate Matt Gress. The subject was different ways to fight the influx of drugs like fentanyl.
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
knau.org
Changes coming to Arizona driver's test
Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
AZFamily
Impact of Arizona’s abortion law on pregnant women with complications
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.org
ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona
The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
AZFamily
Local Red Cross Volunteers in Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Red Cross volunteers from the Valley are now in Florida helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes. Mary Reagan, a former registered nurse from Phoenix is manning a shelter between Gainesville...
News Channel Nebraska
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona
Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs says container wall at border gaps not best use of Arizona resources
PHOENIX – Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs said state resources at the southern border would be better used on measures that weren’t “political stunts,” referring to shipping containers put in place at wall gaps. “I want to use our state’s resources not for things...
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
kjzz.org
Save Our Schools Arizona fails to gather enough signatures for school voucher bill
An effort to send Arizona’s massive new school voucher expansion to voters has fallen short. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning that the petition from Save our Schools Arizona would not meet the minimum requirement of 118,823 signatures. At a protest at the state...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Comments / 0