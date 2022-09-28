ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Gas prices in Arizona surge due to refinery problems maintenance, experts say

Natural disasters are oftentimes when generous people get exploited more.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New partnership aims to protect Arizona small businesses from cyber threats

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Names, addresses, financial information. That’s valuable stuff for scammers. “We have a lot of very confidential information,” said Jim Chakires, the managing partner of Apex CPAs and Consultants. The business has 23 employees in Phoenix and Illinois. “Maintaining very tight cyber security is...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Cyberattack
KTAR.com

Sheriffs suggest ways to tackle drugs and addiction in Arizona

PHOENIX — With big fentanyl busts in the news and numbers up in Arizona, experts are talking about the best ways to address addiction. Elected officials and law enforcement came together as part of a roundtable on the Save Our Streets plan – introduced by state representative candidate Matt Gress. The subject was different ways to fight the influx of drugs like fentanyl.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
knau.org

Changes coming to Arizona driver's test

Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test. Applicants must still pass a written...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Impact of Arizona’s abortion law on pregnant women with complications

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona

The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Local Red Cross Volunteers in Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Red Cross volunteers from the Valley are now in Florida helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes. Mary Reagan, a former registered nurse from Phoenix is manning a shelter between Gainesville...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona

Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior.
kyma.com

Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
ARIZONA STATE

