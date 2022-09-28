Read full article on original website
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
Ian has moved on but thousands remain without power in Triangle, North Carolina
The Triangle and North Carolina are assessing damage in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. Follow this story for updates.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
'God, what's going to happen?': Hurricane Ian has Goldsboro woman concerned
The incoming storm has many people living in low-lying areas concerned including one woman in Goldsboro.
WRAL
Heavy rain moves into Fayetteville as Ian nears coast
Get a look at conditions in Fayetteville, where Ian will deliver strong winds and up to 4 inches of rain on Friday as the hurricane moves closer to the Carolinas. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
Cumberland County man doing his part to prepare his town should Hurricane Ian strike
Eastover resident Virgil Dotson was a victim of Hurricane Florence and now he's chopping and donating wood to his church for residents to use in case of power outages.
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
cbs17
Moore County Schools closed Friday for Tropical Storm Ian, district says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools will be closed to all students Friday due to expected inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release from the district. The district says staff may work if they deem it safe to travel from their homes. They can...
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
sunny943.com
Fayetteville Area Hotels Lending a Hand to Hurricane Ian Evacuees
Hurricane season is starting off strong with Hurricane Ian ready to make quite an impact in the next few days. According to our friends at ABC 11, in an effort to help those fleeing from it’s path, the the Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau has launched a website to help find lodging for folks headed to this area.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off the roads during storm
ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville PWC in preparation mode as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Officials at Fayetteville’s public utility expect Hurricane Ian to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching North Carolina but still bring strong winds and heavy rains. In a quick rundown about preparations for the storm, the chief operating officer of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission said forecast models released...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BEMC’s control center monitors weather and outages ahead of storm
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the Cape Fear brace’s for what Hurricane Ian may bring, area power companies are standing by to respond to any outages. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s Control Center monitors for outages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round. BEMC says it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
