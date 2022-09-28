ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
City
Southport, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Fish#Volunteers#Hurricane Ian
The Richmond Observer

Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
sunny943.com

Fayetteville Area Hotels Lending a Hand to Hurricane Ian Evacuees

Hurricane season is starting off strong with Hurricane Ian ready to make quite an impact in the next few days. According to our friends at ABC 11, in an effort to help those fleeing from it’s path, the the Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau has launched a website to help find lodging for folks headed to this area.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off the roads during storm

ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville PWC in preparation mode as Hurricane Ian batters Florida

Officials at Fayetteville’s public utility expect Hurricane Ian to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching North Carolina but still bring strong winds and heavy rains. In a quick rundown about preparations for the storm, the chief operating officer of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission said forecast models released...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy