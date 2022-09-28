LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the communities help in locating a suspect after a robbery on Friday morning. LPD says the robbery occurred at WIN CITY on Fort Ave. They were called out at 5:46 a.m. but the robbery had occurred an hour earlier. They say a man entered the gaming business, assaulted a female manager and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities say he fled on foot.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO