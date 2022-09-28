Read full article on original website
WSLS
One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. At 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading west on Kings Mountain Road when it crashed at the intersection of Virginia Avenue, authorities say. The driver,...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville man struck, killed while riding moped to work
A Danville man was killed while traveling to his job at the Danville Golf Club. Alvin Richardson, 52, was operating a moped and traveling eastbound on Friday, Sept. 23 at about 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Main Street when he was struck by a vehicle. Richardson was...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash
A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating early morning robbery and assault
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the communities help in locating a suspect after a robbery on Friday morning. LPD says the robbery occurred at WIN CITY on Fort Ave. They were called out at 5:46 a.m. but the robbery had occurred an hour earlier. They say a man entered the gaming business, assaulted a female manager and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities say he fled on foot.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Henry Co. involving ATV
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and ATV which resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Wednesday September 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. Troopers say the 4-wheeler was pulling out […]
Woman dies after being run over by car in McDonald’s drive-thru in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car after falling in the drive-thru of a Greensboro McDonald’s, according to police. At about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 21, Wednesday, police responded to a crash at a McDonald’s on the 2300 block of Randleman Road. Police say 50-year-old Linda Jenkins, of […]
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSLS
19-year-old, two 20-year-olds dead after crash in Halifax County, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Three people are dead after a crash in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4000 block of James D. Hagood Hwy. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was going east when it ran off...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
WXII 12
Four cars involved in crash near Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed there was a multi-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, Wednesday evening. Watch more headlines in the video above. The crash involved two box trucks among four total vehicles, and happened at 6:21 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol confirmed there...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Henry County. The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the Collinsville Area. There is no word from troopers on what caused the crash and the […]
'Sweet woman': Roxboro woman struck and killed by impaired driver a day before 60th birthday
Family members and friends are grieve the unexpected loss of a woman who was killed by an impaired driver a day before her 60th birthday.
WDBJ7.com
Three dead identified after driver hits tree in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Francisco J. Chavez, 19 of San Benito, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Victor H. Mata, 20 of Mission, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle who also was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Another...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police searching for suspect in armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery. LPD says the robbery happened at a KWIK STOP in the 1905 block of Old Forest Road at 11:50 p.m. Officers say a man entered the store displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. After he fled on foot from the business.
WSLS
Man wanted after robbing Lynchburg convenience store at gunpoint, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Lynchburg KWIK STOP at gunpoint on Tuesday night, according to Lynchburg Police. Around 11:50 p.m., police said they responded to 1905 Old Forest Rd. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said that the man went into...
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
