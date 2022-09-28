ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catch a Direct Flight from the Midwest to Ireland on This New Route

Aer Lingus announced on September 28 that it would be offering a new transatlantic route out of Cleveland, Ohio. The airline will be the first to provide direct European service out of Cleveland. The route will launch on May 19, 2023, and run four times weekly. That means Clevelanders will be able to take a direct flight into Dublin.
