Maine State

Q 96.1

Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
STETSON, ME
WCAX

Vermont police investigating reported school threat

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
JERICHO, VT
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Police looking for missing man

(WABI) - Maine State Police say they are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office out of New York State in finding Joseph Fuller. Police have information that Fuller may be in the vicinity of Dover-Foxcroft. Anyone with information should call Maine State Police at 973-3700.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
lakercountry.com

Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland

A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WGME

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
WMTW

Maine mom captures moment bus driver drives off with her in doorway after argument

LOVELL, Maine — Emily Poitras contacted WMTW with a video showing herself and her child's bus driver getting into an argument over her daughter's use of a cell phone. Poitras said her daughter doesn't usually ride the bus but told her mother the bus driver was yelling and threatening the girl and other kids on the bus. She adds the whole moment had her stunned.
MAINE STATE
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses

A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child

LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
MIAMI, FL
KOAT 7

Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
97.5 WOKQ

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine

I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
MAINE STATE

