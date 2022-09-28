Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
People in Seattle swear less than other metropolitan cities, study finds
SEATTLE - It may sound like a bunch of bull, but a new study suggests that people in Seattle swear less than other major metropolitan cities in the United States. Profanity is used by many across the globe. Most cultures consider the use of cuss words as being inappropriate. However, depending on the context, some people use them to express themselves during tense, humorous or even joyful moments.
q13fox.com
High school linebacker raises money for veterans by making big plays on the field
EDMONDS, Wash. - One teenager in Snohomish County is dedicating his senior-year football season to raise awareness, and money for veterans. Seventeen-year-old Moses Martin is a senior linebacker for Edmonds-Woodway High School. For his last year of football, he wanted to make an impact both on and off the field.
q13fox.com
Kirkland woman staying in Florida discusses Hurricane Ian's early devastation
A Kirkland woman staying in Cape Coral in southwest Florida described the moments when Hurricane Ian made landfall at a category 4. She said the wind was so loud that it sounded like loud, fast-moving trains right above her ceiling.
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Library staff authorized to treat opioid overdose victims with Narcan
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Library authorized staff to give Narcan to people suffering opioid overdoses. The library announced Wednesday that, after a review of legal and safety issues, certain trained staff volunteers will be permitted to use Library-supplied Narcan (naloxone) to overdose victims on library property. Library officials say they...
q13fox.com
Seattle native, extreme skier Hilaree Nelson dies in an accident in Nepal
Search and rescue crews in Nepal have recovered the body of Seattle-native and extreme skier Hilaree Nelson. She was skiing the summit of the eighth tallest mountain in the world when she fell earlier this week and died.
q13fox.com
SPS redistricting Seattle School Board districts
Seattle Public Schools is redistricting the Seattle School Board Director districts. Good Day Seattle's Mireya Garcia explains the process and what that means for students, parents.
q13fox.com
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list accused of stealing $30M from businesses, investors
Justin Costello is wanted for his alleged involvement in a number of schemes, ultimately defrauding several businesses and thousands of investors of over $30 million. Beginning in 2017, Costello allegedly stole approximately $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois, and Alaska, the FBI said.
q13fox.com
New details shed light on deadly pedestrian crash in SODO
A man was hit and killed by a car in Seattle's SODO neighborhood on Wednesday. A witness said the moment leading up to the incident highlights the city's growing homelessness crisis and lack of accountability.
q13fox.com
Edmonds-Woodway High School student arrested after bringing gun to campus
EDMONDS, Wash. - A teen was arrested Thursday at Edmonds-Woodway High School after bringing a gun on campus. During a Friday morning news conference, the Edmonds Police Department's Chief Michelle Bennett said a student reported to a staff member that there was a potential weapon on school grounds. Officers responded...
q13fox.com
Local animal rescue organizations on standby to help out with Hurricane Ian relief
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Animal rescue organizations in Puget Sound are getting ready to help emergency shelters affected by Hurricane Ian, if needed. The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) assists with intense animal rescue operations in western Washington, and the organization says its members are on alert to help with disaster relief in Florida.
q13fox.com
Witness to deadly SODO crash says it sheds light on bigger issue of city's homelessness crisis
SEATTLE - A business owner who witnessed a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Seattle's SODO neighborhood said the incident goes beyond the tragedy of loss of life and sheds light on the city's growing homelessness crisis. The Seattle Police Department said the man hit and killed on Wednesday was...
q13fox.com
SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue
SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
q13fox.com
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
A rash of retail thefts have been sweeping Western Washington, now the Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it. Officers are working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Temps in the 80s for the first days of October
Seattle - The Sea-Tac Airport hit 70 degrees today, which is three degrees above average and the warm trend will continue as we sail into the first weekend of October. Overnight, temperatures cool into the upper 40s to low 50s. We may see a little fog develop for areas in the South Sound and along the NW WA coast.
q13fox.com
Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property
Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
q13fox.com
Surveillance video shows thief breaking into 'Pink Gorilla Games'
'Pink Gorilla Games', a popular videogame, hobby store in Seattle's Chinatown-International District has once again been burglarized. New surveillance video from Monday shows a thief breaking in and stealing numerous items.
q13fox.com
Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway
SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Seattle Mariners clinch first playoff berth in 21 years!
SEATTLE - The drought is over!. Cal Raleigh delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off home run off Oakland Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo on a full count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mariners to a 2-1 victory on Friday night. The win clinches the first...
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
