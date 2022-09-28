ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

People in Seattle swear less than other metropolitan cities, study finds

SEATTLE - It may sound like a bunch of bull, but a new study suggests that people in Seattle swear less than other major metropolitan cities in the United States. Profanity is used by many across the globe. Most cultures consider the use of cuss words as being inappropriate. However, depending on the context, some people use them to express themselves during tense, humorous or even joyful moments.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Library staff authorized to treat opioid overdose victims with Narcan

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Library authorized staff to give Narcan to people suffering opioid overdoses. The library announced Wednesday that, after a review of legal and safety issues, certain trained staff volunteers will be permitted to use Library-supplied Narcan (naloxone) to overdose victims on library property. Library officials say they...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds-Woodway High School student arrested after bringing gun to campus

EDMONDS, Wash. - A teen was arrested Thursday at Edmonds-Woodway High School after bringing a gun on campus. During a Friday morning news conference, the Edmonds Police Department's Chief Michelle Bennett said a student reported to a staff member that there was a potential weapon on school grounds. Officers responded...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Local animal rescue organizations on standby to help out with Hurricane Ian relief

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Animal rescue organizations in Puget Sound are getting ready to help emergency shelters affected by Hurricane Ian, if needed. The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) assists with intense animal rescue operations in western Washington, and the organization says its members are on alert to help with disaster relief in Florida.
ENUMCLAW, WA
q13fox.com

SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue

SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Temps in the 80s for the first days of October

Seattle - The Sea-Tac Airport hit 70 degrees today, which is three degrees above average and the warm trend will continue as we sail into the first weekend of October. Overnight, temperatures cool into the upper 40s to low 50s. We may see a little fog develop for areas in the South Sound and along the NW WA coast.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kent considers proposal to ban camping on public property

Leaders in Kent are at a crossroads after seeing an expansion of roadside homeless camps. Officials are talking about change to police enforcement and bans, even as the King County Council considers spending millions more on service-centered homeless solutions.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway

SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Seattle Mariners clinch first playoff berth in 21 years!

SEATTLE - The drought is over!. Cal Raleigh delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off home run off Oakland Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo on a full count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mariners to a 2-1 victory on Friday night. The win clinches the first...
SEATTLE, WA

