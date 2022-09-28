Read full article on original website
Bodies of floatplane passengers, 80% of wreckage recovered off Whidbey Island
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Some victims who were killed in a deadly floatplane crash in early September were recovered from the water off Whidbey Island Thursday, according to Island County Emergency Management. Ten people were killed when the floatplane took a nosedive into the water in Mutiny Bay on...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
My Clallam County
Clash of the Titans: Orcas in rare scuffle with humpback whales in Strait
PORT ANGELES – September 30, 2022 – The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) witnessed a rare event unfold on Thursday as a large group of Bigg’s orcas and a pair of humpback whales harassed each other during a dramatic hours-long encounter. The incident began shortly after 11:00...
q13fox.com
Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway
SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
KUOW
On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook
It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
Rare clash between orcas, humpback whales witnessed in Salish Sea
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Captains with the Pacific Whale Watch Association said they witnessed a rare event on Thursday. A large group of Bigg’s (transient) orcas and pair of humpback whales harassed each other during an hours-long encounter about 25 miles west of Port Angeles. PWWA captains said...
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
KOMO News
Family identifies 19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — The family of the 19-year-old woman killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-5 in SeaTac last week is sharing their daughter's story. Family members identified the woman killed as Ayla Dudley of Seattle. Dudley's family said Ayla was on her way home from...
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
q13fox.com
Seattle native, extreme skier Hilaree Nelson dies in an accident in Nepal
Search and rescue crews in Nepal have recovered the body of Seattle-native and extreme skier Hilaree Nelson. She was skiing the summit of the eighth tallest mountain in the world when she fell earlier this week and died.
ncwlife.com
Coroner says hiker on Aasgard Pass died of natural causes
The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass. Swaminathan Sundaram suffered a medical emergency about 9:40 a.m. and the group with him performed CPR until Forest Service rangers arrived to assist, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5
SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
Encampment fire under Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge causes backups on I-5
Update 7:54 a.m.: The two lanes blocked by the fire have been cleared. Original Story: An encampment fire underneath Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge caused traffic backups along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says that fire crews have extinguished all but the embers of the fire under...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
