Island County, WA

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard

A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway

SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook

It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell

A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
Coroner says hiker on Aasgard Pass died of natural causes

The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass. Swaminathan Sundaram suffered a medical emergency about 9:40 a.m. and the group with him performed CPR until Forest Service rangers arrived to assist, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.
2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5

SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
