The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulsa and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to get back in the win column.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO