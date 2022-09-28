Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UC Five-Star Target Isaiah Collier Announces Commitment Date
The playmaker has turned into a top-five player nationally over the past year.
CBS Sports
Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulsa and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to get back in the win column.
Cincinnati Recruiting: Tofa Luani talks recent visit, relationship with Mike Tressel
Milford High School product Tofa Luani took a visit to the Cincinnati Bearcats home opener earlier in September. The 2024 running back and linebacker prospect has been in contact with the coaching staff for months and is a potential addition down the line. In addition to seeing Cincinnati blowout Kennesaw...
High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week
The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
WLWT 5
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Lakota West featured on 'Today Show's' Friday Morning Lights with WLWT's Megan Mitchell
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A little taste of Cincinnati in New York City!. The Lakota West football team, cheerleading team, coach and marching band made an appearance on the "Today Show" Friday morning. It's the school's homecoming game Friday as the team looks to continue its undefeated season. Tom...
WLWT 5
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
WLWT 5
Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief
ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
WLWT 5
Aerial video shows wrath of Hurricane Ian on Daytona Beach shores
Aerial video shows devastation on Daytona Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From the skies Friday afternoon, video shows widespread beach erosion and wind damage. Winds ripped roofing and shingles off of shopping centers and hotels, and sea walls collapsed into the beach. Watch aerial video in the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant
Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
According to new SmartAsset study, Hebron is top suburb in south; Erlanger, Fort Wright are in top ten
A study by SmartAsset has uncovered the best suburbs to live in near a large city — and in the Midwest, Hebron earned second place in the Cincinnati area. Among the top ten suburbs overall, Erlanger placed #5 and Fort Wright placed #6, giving Northern Kentucky three of the top 10 “best suburbs” in the whole country. The data were based on jobs, affordability, and livability.
Comments / 0