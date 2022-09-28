ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulsa and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to get back in the win column.
TULSA, OK
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief

ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Aerial video shows wrath of Hurricane Ian on Daytona Beach shores

Aerial video shows devastation on Daytona Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From the skies Friday afternoon, video shows widespread beach erosion and wind damage. Winds ripped roofing and shingles off of shopping centers and hotels, and sea walls collapsed into the beach. Watch aerial video in the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant

Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
GREENDALE, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

According to new SmartAsset study, Hebron is top suburb in south; Erlanger, Fort Wright are in top ten

A study by SmartAsset has uncovered the best suburbs to live in near a large city — and in the Midwest, Hebron earned second place in the Cincinnati area. Among the top ten suburbs overall, Erlanger placed #5 and Fort Wright placed #6, giving Northern Kentucky three of the top 10 “best suburbs” in the whole country. The data were based on jobs, affordability, and livability.
ERLANGER, KY

