WATCH: Daredevil Tempts Death While ‘Milking’ Gaboon Viper

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
A daredevil tempted death while “milking” a gaboon viper, which is known as the world’s largest-fanged venomous snake, in a new viral video.

The video, which was posted by The Darkside of Nature Instagram account, showed Dingo Dinkelman milking a gaboon viper by letting the snake puncture plastic on top of a jar. The snake’s venom quickly starts leaking into the jar. “Oh look at the venom! And those fangs! Pumping in. I’ve got the shakes. You are so close to death and the worst thing about the venom is that it will stop your heart.”

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, the gaboon viper is venomous. Although its bite can be fatal, the snake is calm and rarely bites humans. The snake’s fans also measure at 2 inches (5 centimeters) long. This is why they are considered the longest fangs on any venomous snake. The viper also weights more than 45 pounds and reaches lengths of more than 6 feet. The largest vipers have heads of nearly six inches across at the widest point as well.

The Smithsonian National Zoo also shared that gaboon vipers have a “placid” nature. Most bites on humans occur when the snake is stepped on. This is before it has any opportunity to escape. “In addition to its unwillingness to bite, the viper can control whether it injects venom and how much, so the result of a strike can range from no effect to rapid death. A hungry snake will strike at almost any sideways movement, so some bites might well be a result of mistaken identity.”

North Carolina Man Loses Fingers & Almost Dies During Gaboon Viper Attack

Earlier this year, a North Carolina man reportedly lost several fingers after he was bitten by a gaboon viper.

According to Newsweek, the man was treated with 44 bottles of active nom over the course of a week. This is notably double what is used for a standard snake bite. Bites are notably fatal if not treated immediately.

The man was caring for the gaboon snake when he was bit. After the incident, he became immobilized and his blood was no longer clotting. This is a typical side-effect of the snake’s venom. The doctor treating the man said that while the vipers rarely bite humans, those who get bit often don’t survive. “He was tightrope-walking on the lethal side of ‘would he even survive this envenomation’ at that point,” the doctor said.

The man spent several months in the hospital and received dialysis and physical therapy. He lost his fingers during the incident, but is now living as normal of a life as possible.

