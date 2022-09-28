ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

PHOTO: Virginia Anglers Land Blue Marlin Nearly as Long as a Car

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f80o_0iDhiEHd00

Last week, a fishing team off the coast of Virginia Beach reeled in an enormous blue marlin, which is officially the second-largest ever caught in the state. The group of anglers was around 70 miles out at sea when they felt a hard yank on the line. Two and a half hours later they finally captured what would be a historic marlin.

“We all said, ‘Whoa that’s a big one right there,'” fisherman Reese Bowles told local news station WAVY.

Bowles is part of the Reelin N Dealin fishing team that caught the 944-pound blue marlin. The Virginia Beach Tuna Tournament congratulated the group and shared photos of the huge catch on their Facebook account. The pic also includes six of the team’s anglers posing with the fish. To say the blue marlin dwarfs the men in the photo is an understatement since it’s as big as a car.

“Simon Says…. catch a once in a lifetime kind of fish!” the post read. “Check out that 944 pound blue marlin the ‘Reelin N Dealin’ caught by Reese! Congratulations to the entire crew of the ‘Reelin N Dealin’!!”

Speaking further about the wild catch, fisherman Reese Bowles shared more about the experience of reeling in the monster fish.

“Every time (the fish) kicked its tail, my entire body would move up and down,” Bowles told WAVY. “So I had my buddy Bryce grab my belt loop so I didn’t go over.”

Bowles added that other waters further south may get more hype when it comes to catching large marlins. However, he and his fellow anglers are more than thrilled about their once-in-a-lifetime catch.

“We don’t get the hoopla of some of the places to our south,” Bowles said. “But we got the same fish and we got the same opportunity.”

Although the marlin is gigantic, it’s not the largest ever caught off the coast of Virginia. In fact, the record holder dates back to 1978. According to the Virginia Beach Angler’s Club, angler Edward Alan Givens reeled in a 1,093-pound blue marlin that still stands as the largest blue marlin ever caught in the state.

12-Year-Old Florida Girl Lands Junior World Record Blue Marlin

In other big catch news, it was a good summer for one young angler from Florida. 12-year-old Elizabeth Arn and her father, Jonathan, went on a fishing trip to West Africa with one purpose in mind – blue marlin.

The family members are no strangers to big catch fishing, but they decided to venture out of Florida and test African waters instead. Setting a world record was the goal, and they did exactly that on a fishing expedition with Dacia, an all-American crew that traveled to Cape Verde from Miami.

Over their five-day excursion, the crew actually reeled in 13 blue marlins. Four of them were Elizabeth’s catches on her own. Yet her prize catch was a 115-inch-long and 624-pound monster marlin. The enormous catch qualified her to break the previous Female IGFA Junior Angler record. The previous record holder marlin was a 549-pounder that a fellow Floridian fisherman caught in 2003 off the coast of Ghana.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Anglers#Local Life#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Fish#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Reelin N Dealin#The
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
WSB Radio

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy