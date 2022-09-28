ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville aims to bounce back from first loss; here's a look at area games this week

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
GALESBURG — Usually, not having to punt is a good indicator for success in a football game.

Not so for the Knoxville Blue Bullets who suffered their first loss of the season in a 16-7 setback to Durand-Pecatonica Saturday.

The Bullets, 4-1, who entered the game ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A Associated Press state poll, faced a 5-0 Durand-Pecatonica team that has received votes in the Class 3A poll after playing in the 3A playoffs last year.

Despite the loss, Knoxville never punted.

"We had our opportunities," said Knoxville coach Ryan Hebard. "We just didn't capitalize.

"Playing against good teams, the margin for error is real small."

The Bullets scored first when a 75-yard drive in the second quarter was capped by Jaxson Johnson's 1-yard run and Knoxville led 7-0 at halftime.

But Durand-Pecatonica took the second half kickoff, drove down the field and added a 2-point conversion to take the lead 8-6.

Durand-Pecatonica added its second TD with the help of a fake punt to extend a drive in the fourth quarter.

"Defensively, I thought we played really well," Hebard said. "They had been putting up some big scores."

Bouncing back from the loss will be a challenge Friday at Lincoln Trail Conference foe Annawan-Wethersfield.

Annawan-Wethersfield is 4-1 and 3-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

Annawan-Wethersfield has beaten United, Hamilton, Princeville and Abingdon-Avon thus far this season and suffered its only loss to Ottawa Marquette 24-7.

"Traditionally, they're a strong program in the conference," Hebard said.

"They're having success this year so we've got to go on the road, take one from them."

Galesburg-area games this week:

Friday

Knoxville (4-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1), 7 p.m.

Havana (4-1) at Abingdon-Avon (1-4), 7 p.m.

ROWVA/Williamsfield (3-2) at Stark County (4-1), 7 p.m.

8-man football

Polo (3-2) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-3), 7 p.m.

West Prairie (2-3) at Galva (2-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday

8-man football

Freeport Aquin (1-4) at West Central (5-0), 1 p.m.

Peoria Heights (1-4) at Ridgewood (4-1), 1  p.m.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Knoxville aims to bounce back from first loss; here's a look at area games this week

Community Policy