weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 6:29 PM and 6:33 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:32 PM and 8:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 6:56 PM and 7:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/06 PM 3.7 2.1 2.1 1.0 Moderate 02/07 AM 3.0 1.4 1.6 0.5 Minor 02/07 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 03/08 AM 3.0 1.4 1.7 1.0 Minor 03/09 PM 3.5 1.9 1.9 1.0 Moderate
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 12:36 PM and 12:50 AM.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
