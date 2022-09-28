Effective: 2022-10-01 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river is expected to crest through the weekend and into early next week. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage through midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w, Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.7 Sat 9 am 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO