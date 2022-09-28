Effective: 2022-10-01 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/04 PM 4.5 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 02/06 AM 3.3 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 02/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 03/06 AM 2.8 0.3 0.6 2-3 NONE 03/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.6 1.1 1.4 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 3.5 1.5 1.6 2 MODERATE 02/03 AM 2.6 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1-3 MINOR 03/04 AM 3.7 1.7 2.3 5 MODERATE 03/05 PM 4.3 2.3 2.4 5 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.7 1.7 2.3 5 MODERATE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 4.3 1.5 1.1 5-6 NONE 02/01 AM 2.6 -0.2 0.3 4 NONE 02/02 PM 4.2 1.4 1.1 3 NONE 03/02 AM 4.5 1.7 2.4 3-4 MINOR 03/03 PM 5.4 2.6 2.4 6-7 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.1 1.3 2.2 8 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 6.6 2.1 1.7 1 MINOR 02/01 AM 4.9 0.4 1.1 1 NONE 02/02 PM 6.3 1.8 1.6 1 NONE 03/03 AM 6.9 2.4 3.1 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 7.8 3.3 3.2 1 MODERATE 04/04 AM 6.6 2.1 2.8 1 MINOR

