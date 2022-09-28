Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/01 PM 5.9 1.2 1.0 N/A Minor 30/01 AM 5.8 1.1 1.4 N/A Minor 30/01 PM 6.6 1.9 1.7 N/A Minor 01/02 AM 5.8 1.1 1.6 N/A Minor 01/02 PM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 02/03 AM 4.9 0.2 0.8 N/A None
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Park and northwestern Teton Counties through 1145 AM MDT At 1106 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful, Mystic Falls and Kepler Cascades around 1110 AM MDT. Fairy Falls and Scaup Lake around 1115 AM MDT. Fountain Paint Pot around 1120 AM MDT. Madison and Firehole Canyon around 1125 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Gibbons Falls, Virginia Cascade and Norris Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 6:29 PM and 6:33 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:32 PM and 8:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 6:56 PM and 7:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/06 PM 3.7 2.1 2.1 1.0 Moderate 02/07 AM 3.0 1.4 1.6 0.5 Minor 02/07 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 03/08 AM 3.0 1.4 1.7 1.0 Minor 03/09 PM 3.5 1.9 1.9 1.0 Moderate
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and is expected to crest early today. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 64.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Saturday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.2 Sat 9 am 63.4 MSG MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 06:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON COUNTY At 654 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Sunnyside, or 34 miles east of Price, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Carbon County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river is expected to crest through the weekend and into early next week. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage through midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w, Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.7 Sat 9 am 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-01 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Taiya River near Skagway in the Northern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 606 AM AKDT, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the warned area. Rapid river rises will cause flooding of small streams, especially near the Taiya River. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail and near the Dyea campground is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 5:00am the stage was 18.15 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 18.9 feet is expected around Noon Saturday. Impacts: At 17.5 feet: The National Park Service may close the Chilkoot Trail due to flooding impacts associated with high water in the surrounding watershed. At 19.0 feet: Campground 3/4 mi downstream of bridge starts to flood. There can also be considerable bank erosion near the campground. - If you live near or along the Taiya River or in Dyea should stay alert and be prepared to take action.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 06:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON COUNTY At 654 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Sunnyside, or 34 miles east of Price, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Carbon County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/09 PM 3.7 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 02/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 02/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.4 1-2 NONE 03/10 AM 2.1 0.1 0.4 1-2 NONE 04/12 AM 2.9 0.9 0.8 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/06 PM 4.0 1.9 1.7 1 MODERATE 02/07 AM 3.1 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 02/07 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 03/08 AM 2.4 0.3 0.5 2 NONE 03/08 PM 3.3 1.2 1.0 2 MINOR 04/08 AM 3.1 1.0 1.2 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/04 PM 4.0 1.8 2.0 1 MODERATE 02/05 AM 2.7 0.5 1.2 1 NONE 02/07 PM 3.1 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 03/07 AM 2.3 0.1 0.8 1 NONE 03/08 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 04/08 AM 3.1 0.9 1.6 1 NONE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Stokes by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and Virginia, including the following counties, in north central North Carolina, Caswell, Rockingham and Stokes. In Virginia, Henry and Patrick. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Archies Creek, Belews Creek, Big Beaver Island Creek, Big Creek, Benton Branch, Benaja Creek and Baker Branch. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Mayodan... Madison Yanceyville - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 04:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe; Summers .Moderate to heavy rain has moved into eastern West Virginia and extreme western Virginia. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The remnants of Ian will drift east through the area today. Up to an inch of additional rain is expected across the area through this afternoon, with locally higher amounts, especially along and near the Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex and Mathews Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS... Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/06 PM 3.5 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 02/06 AM 3.0 1.5 1.5 1-2 MINOR 02/07 PM 3.3 1.8 1.7 2 MINOR 03/08 AM 2.9 1.4 1.4 2 NONE 03/07 PM 3.1 1.6 1.6 2 MINOR DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/08 PM 3.9 2.0 1.9 1 NONE 02/08 AM 3.1 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 02/08 PM 3.6 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 03/10 AM 2.7 0.8 1.1 1 NONE 03/10 PM 3.1 1.2 1.3 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/04 PM 3.4 2.0 1.6 1 MINOR 02/03 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.3 1.9 1.6 1 MINOR 03/05 AM 3.3 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 03/06 PM 3.7 2.3 2.0 1 MODERATE 04/06 AM 3.3 1.9 1.9 1 MINOR WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 4.1 1.4 1.5 1 NONE 02/02 AM 3.0 0.3 1.0 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.2 1.5 1.7 1 NONE 03/04 AM 5.0 2.3 3.0 1 MINOR 03/04 PM 5.6 2.9 3.1 1 MODERATE 04/04 AM 4.7 2.0 2.7 1 MINOR YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 4.4 1.8 1.4 1 NONE 02/02 AM 3.3 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.5 1.9 1.5 1-2 MINOR 03/03 AM 4.7 2.1 2.4 3 MINOR 03/04 PM 5.5 2.9 2.6 3 MAJOR 04/04 AM 4.8 2.2 2.5 2 MINOR
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/04 PM 4.5 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 02/06 AM 3.3 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 02/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 03/06 AM 2.8 0.3 0.6 2-3 NONE 03/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.6 1.1 1.4 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 3.5 1.5 1.6 2 MODERATE 02/03 AM 2.6 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1-3 MINOR 03/04 AM 3.7 1.7 2.3 5 MODERATE 03/05 PM 4.3 2.3 2.4 5 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.7 1.7 2.3 5 MODERATE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 4.3 1.5 1.1 5-6 NONE 02/01 AM 2.6 -0.2 0.3 4 NONE 02/02 PM 4.2 1.4 1.1 3 NONE 03/02 AM 4.5 1.7 2.4 3-4 MINOR 03/03 PM 5.4 2.6 2.4 6-7 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.1 1.3 2.2 8 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/02 PM 6.6 2.1 1.7 1 MINOR 02/01 AM 4.9 0.4 1.1 1 NONE 02/02 PM 6.3 1.8 1.6 1 NONE 03/03 AM 6.9 2.4 3.1 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 7.8 3.3 3.2 1 MODERATE 04/04 AM 6.6 2.1 2.8 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Winds are gradually subsiding, though it will remain breezy through late this morning.
