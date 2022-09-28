Effective: 2022-10-01 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Ortona Lock, 12 midnight avg lake lvl, Moore Haven Lock, Fisheating Creek near Lakeport at Highway 78, Clewiston Ind. Canal, Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The upstream campground and access roads to the campground completely flooded and water begins to come inside the main office and store in the campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Saturday was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.0 feet on 03/22/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Fisheating Creek Palmdale 7.0 7.8 Sat 10 am ED 7.9 7.7 7.4

