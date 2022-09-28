Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from recent Tropical Cyclone Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Action Stage and it is forecast to reach Minor Flood Stage late tonight and remain near through early next week, before gradually falling. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.8 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall in low lying areas along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area west of Cocoa. Flooding to low lying areas near the river in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 15.9 Sat 8 am 16.0 16.0 15.9 15.7
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and is expected to crest early today. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 64.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Saturday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.2 Sat 9 am 63.4 MSG MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Ortona Lock, 12 midnight avg lake lvl, Moore Haven Lock, Fisheating Creek near Lakeport at Highway 78, Clewiston Ind. Canal, Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The upstream campground and access roads to the campground completely flooded and water begins to come inside the main office and store in the campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Saturday was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.0 feet on 03/22/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Fisheating Creek Palmdale 7.0 7.8 Sat 10 am ED 7.9 7.7 7.4
Comments / 0