Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from recent Tropical Cyclone Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Action Stage and it is forecast to reach Minor Flood Stage late tonight and remain near through early next week, before gradually falling. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.8 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall in low lying areas along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area west of Cocoa. Flooding to low lying areas near the river in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 15.9 Sat 8 am 16.0 16.0 15.9 15.7
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs 2n affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has the Little Wekiva River at Altamonte Springs in Major Flood Stage. The river crested at 31.09 ft early Thursday morning and will continue to decline very slowly over the next several days. Major Flooding is currently forecast through the weekend as the basin continues to drain. For the Little Wekiva...including Altamonte Springs 2n...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2n. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.5 feet, Major flooding in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, with rescues likely necessary. Roads impassible and several inches of water in some homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 30.4 feet late this morning. It will then fall to 29.8 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 29.9 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 28.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2 28.5 30.3 Sat 9 am 29.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river is expected to crest through the weekend and into early next week. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage through midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w, Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.7 Sat 9 am 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6
