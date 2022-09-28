ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

By Jim Stingl
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts.

After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly why Jeffrey Dahmer was killed in prison by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

Milwaukee's infamous serial killer is long dead and gone, and Scarver needs to live 1,000 more years to even come close to his parole date.

Done and done.

But Scarver was back in the news last week, telling the New York Post a brand-new tale of why he beat Dahmer to death in 1994, and for good measure also killed Jesse Anderson, a Town of Cedarburg businessman who stabbed his wife to death near Northridge and tried to blame it on young black men.

Scarver, in a federal prison in Colorado, now says he had come to hate Dahmer because he taunted other inmates by turning his food into the shapes of severed body parts, and then adding ketchup to look like blood.

So that's it. Dahmer the cannibal had to die because he played with his food.

Gerald Boyle, who defended Dahmer at trial, doesn't believe it. Neither does Steven Kohn, who represented Scarver.

"It's ridiculous," Boyle told me.

More: The building where Jeffrey Dahmer committed gruesome murders was torn down in 1992, and the lot at 924 N. 25th St. still sits empty today

More: Glenda Cleveland, the Jeffrey Dahmer witness who alerted police, died in 2011 at age 56. This is her obituary.

Boyle served on a governor's commission that investigated the murders of Dahmer and Anderson. As part of that duty, he went to a federal prison in Missouri, along with Kohn, to interview Scarver in June of 1995, six months after the two slayings.

At that time, Scarver never said a word about Dahmer taunting anyone in prison or joking about his crimes, Boyle and Kohn said.

"He told me he had a hit list of five guys who he did not feel were worthy of the word murderer because of who and how they killed," Boyle said.

Boyle came away from the investigation convinced that guards at Columbia Correctional Institution did not intentionally leave Scarver alone with Dahmer and Anderson in an exercise area so that he could kill them. In the Post article, Scarver said the guards helped make it happen, but he refused to elaborate.

Kohn said nothing in the public record supports what Scarver says in the new article. He recalls that Scarver said in the interview with Boyle that Dahmer and Anderson had murdered for unacceptable reasons, and that it was humiliating to be in the same work detail with them.

The Post, a tabloid drawn to sensational news, included what it says are morgue photos of Dahmer. On the day the Scarver item ran, other most popular stories included "UFO buzzing NYC" and "This couple has the loudest sex in NYC."

I covered both the Dahmer and Anderson cases for The Milwaukee Journal, as well as the murder case that sent Scarver to prison. There was testimony that Scarver believed he was a million years old. He also professed to be the son of God. So he may be prone to embellishment.

"Dahmer was such a milquetoast. He would never have done that stuff," Boyle said. "He killed people, but he didn't taunt people. I never saw him do anything that would lead me to believe that he would mimic the deaths that he caused. I just don't believe that."

The Post ran a follow-up article quoting a Madison pastor, Roy Ratcliff, saying Dahmer would tell prison guards, "I bite," and then laugh. Ratcliff also said Dahmer put up a sign in his cell that said: "Cannibals anonymous meeting tonight."

Boyle told me none of this was ever mentioned when the commission talked to prison officials.

Ratcliff baptized Dahmer in prison and presided at his memorial service. In 2006, I wrote about his book, in which he said he believed Dahmer was in heaven.

When I contacted him again about the Post article, Ratcliff said he was quoted accurately, but admitted he never saw the sign and did not hear any of this from Dahmer. "These are stories guards told me," he said.

Maybe the truth of any of this doesn't matter much. We all like a provocative tale, right?

Still, I'm not buying what Christopher Scarver is peddling.

Comments / 87

Phillip Torsrud
2d ago

Really, they had a Governor's commission study the killing of Dahmer and Anderson. What a theft of taxpayer money to hire these absolutely garbage parasites to pretend they are figuring something out. Everyone knows Scarver is crazy, so what does it matter what his reasoning was. Where is the Governor's commission to investigate all the innocent people killed by the felon out on bail?

Reply
22
Bill Martin
2d ago

I worked as a Sergeant in the Wisconsin Prison System when Scarver came thru Dodge Correctional Institution. DCI is the intake institution for the State of Wisconsin. MOST people come thru there before they go on to another institution. Inmates come in all sizes. tall, skinny, muscular etc etc. That never concerned me. BUT scarver was a special case. He was concerning from a spiritual perspective. The best way I could describe it is he SEEMED EVIL!!

Reply(15)
21
Joe Blow
2d ago

Scarver was somewhat of a hero at the time he did it. he was serving time I believe for killing somebody in a drug deal and had nothing to lose. I just know part of his punishment for killing Dahmer and Anderson was moving him to a different prison which just happened to be near where his family lived.

Reply
13
 

Milwaukee, WI
