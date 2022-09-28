Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
atozsports.com
Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement
The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' offensive philosophy moving forward
Michael Irvin joined Shan and RJ to discuss the Cowboys possibly leaning on the ground game moving forward, CeeDee Lamb’s redemption, how many wins it will take for Cooper Rush to supplant Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback, and much more.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance
DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
Yardbarker
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender has fine-tuned his game at the perfect time
When the Dallas Cowboys were tied with the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter in Week 2, All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, made back-to-back tackles to force a punt. As a result, the Cowboys would win the game on a last-second field goal by Brett Maher to take their record to 1-1.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender keeps making his case for a second contract with the team
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a blow to their defense when safety Jayron Kearse was sidelined with a knee injury. Dallas hasn’t missed a beat defensively at the safety position in the two games since Kearse went to the sidelines though, and it’s because of their ace in the hole.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders head to JerryWorld to face the Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders look to get back to .500 when they face their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday in Week 4 action. Washington (1-2) enter the game as the underdogs despite Dallas (2-1) still playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a finger injury. Commanders quarterback...
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers eyes return vs. Oklahoma
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss his third straight game on Saturday but hopes to return from a
atozsports.com
Criticized move paying off big for Cowboys
Tyler Smith was not the most popular draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Through three games though, Smith has delivered on his first-round draft status. Smith has made a smooth transition to left tackle after practicing at guard leading up to his rookie campaign. Not only has he been solid, but he has been impressive in three games outside a handful of mistakes.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Recent Update Indicates QB Dak Prescott’s Return to Action
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is beginning his return to the playing field. Following a successful surgery on his throwing hand, he had the stitches removed. Now it’s only a matter of time until he’s back. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke recently on Dak’s rehab. Reiterating he is...
atozsports.com
Mavericks: Key veteran reveals what makes Dallas so different
DALLAS – What makes the Dallas Mavericks different is something that feels so mundane. At any given practice, you will see Mavericks players pointing out instructions to each other, laughing on the sidelines, and looking as though they genuinely enjoy playing with and for one another. That’s normal, but it’s not that normal.
NJ.com
MetLife Stadium could see Cowboys’ Jerry Jones snag World Cup Final for AT&T Stadium, report says
The 2026 World Cup is coming to MetLife Stadium. The World Cup Final is another story altogether. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (via ESPN) reported AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is in line to get the 2026 World Cup finale. According to ESPN soccer/fútbol analyst Herculez Gomez, the 2026...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Smith is Having a Historically Dominant Season
Let’s be honest. The majority all doubted the Dallas Cowboys after selecting Tyler Smith in the first-round back in April. After the presumed picks Kenyon Green (Houston) and Zion Johnson (LA Chargers) were both taken, it wasn’t fully clear what direction they would go in. However, similarly to...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it
Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
