Dallas, TX

Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement

The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance

DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.

Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Cowboys’ defender has fine-tuned his game at the perfect time

When the Dallas Cowboys were tied with the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter in Week 2, All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, made back-to-back tackles to force a punt. As a result, the Cowboys would win the game on a last-second field goal by Brett Maher to take their record to 1-1.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
#The Dallas Cowboys#Super Bowl Xxx#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Texas Stadium#At T Stadium
Criticized move paying off big for Cowboys

Tyler Smith was not the most popular draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Through three games though, Smith has delivered on his first-round draft status. Smith has made a smooth transition to left tackle after practicing at guard leading up to his rookie campaign. Not only has he been solid, but he has been impressive in three games outside a handful of mistakes.
Mavericks: Key veteran reveals what makes Dallas so different

DALLAS – What makes the Dallas Mavericks different is something that feels so mundane. At any given practice, you will see Mavericks players pointing out instructions to each other, laughing on the sidelines, and looking as though they genuinely enjoy playing with and for one another. That’s normal, but it’s not that normal.
Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Smith is Having a Historically Dominant Season

Let’s be honest. The majority all doubted the Dallas Cowboys after selecting Tyler Smith in the first-round back in April. After the presumed picks Kenyon Green (Houston) and Zion Johnson (LA Chargers) were both taken, it wasn’t fully clear what direction they would go in. However, similarly to...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
