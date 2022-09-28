Coming soon: Cranberry bog tours leave from Carver, job fair in Kingston

Job fair Oct. 5 at Kingston Collection

KINGSTON – Kingston Collection will hold a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 101 Kingston Collection Way. A variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels. The job fair is an opportunity for employers to interview and hire local workers. Participating organizations include Road to Responsibility, Cape Cod Healthcare, Sullivan Tire, the U.S. Postal Service and others.

Cranberry bus tours extended through early November

CARVER – The Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association has expanded its annual Cranberry Harvest Bus Tour through the start of November. Bus tours leave from 20 West St., Carver, and include a discussion of each growing season, information about the cranberry growing history of Massachusetts, a view of a wet cranberry harvest and potential interaction with local farmers. Tour lengths may vary from 90 minutes to two hours depending on the distance to the bog. Buses leave at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit cranberries.org/cranberry-bog-bus-tours.

'Boo-Tacular' celebration Oct. 27 at Pembroke library

PEMBROKE – The library will welcome kids of all ages for a Boo-Tacular celebration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 142 Center St. Stations around the children's room will have autumn-themed American Sign Language signs for kids to learn, and the library and the council on aging will have activities including bingo, a monster craft and games. For more information, call 781-293-6771.

Hanover firefighter named educator of the year

SOUTHBRIDGE – Hanover firefighter/paramedic Eric Johnson was named the 2022 Fire and Life Safety Educator of the year at the 27th annual Massachusetts Fire and Life Safety Education Conference. Johnson was one of more than a dozen fire safety educators nominated for the award. Johnson manages the Student Awareness of Fire Education programs for the Hanover Fire Department, teaching fire and life safety to residents of all ages at community events and health fairs.

Road to Responsibility gala raises over $400,000

MARSHFIELD – The annual Making Lives Better – Better Together Gala to benefit the nonprofit Road to Responsibility raised more than $400,000 for the organization. The 34th annual gala, held in person for the first time since 2019, raised money to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live full lives. For more information, visit roadtoresponsibility.ejoinme.org.

