Jackson Township trustees vote to remove Parkford Street NW buildings

Jackson Township trustees

Tuesday meeting

ACTION: After holding a public hearing, the trustees voted to remove two structures at 7811 Parkford St. NW in the township.

DISCUSSION: The structures include a house and a garage that have been determined by Jackson Township fire inspector Dennison Tan, and Michael Hesson and Randy Ruszkowski of the Stark County Health Department to be unsuitable for human occupation.

Property owner Jeffery S. Diamond testified that he has been using the property for years as storage. He also told the trustees that he is intending to fix the property up and repair all of the items found by inspectors because he said the property has been in his family for many decades and that he wanted to take care of it.

The trustees said that the owner has had almost two decades to repair the property and bring it up to code but has made no efforts to do such repairs.

After multiple inspections, with the latest being done on Sept. 27, the property was found not to have running water, and as being unsecured with broken windows and doors and with foundation and structural problems. The cost of removal will be assessed as a tax lien against the property owner.

Diamond has 30 days to appeal the decision. If he does appeal, the matter will go to the Stark County Common Pleas Court.

OTHER ACTION:

Paid bills in the amount of $1.5 million

Continued until 5 p.m., Oct. 11 the request was to rezone approximately 4.6 acres at 6990 Hills & Dales NW on the south side of Hills & Dales, approx. 175 ft. west of Shellburne from rural residential district to residential planned unit. The developer wants to put 27 condos in the area.

Appointed Shelby E. Curlutu as full-time secretary 2 for the administration department effective Sept. 29 at $19.32 per hour.

Appointed Lindsey A. Johnson to the full-time position of secretary 2 for the Fire Department effective Oct. 3 at $19.32 per hour.

Approved closing the Yard Waste site at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 for the Haunted Hayride event.

Promoted Robert P. Cline to fire captain effective Oct. 3 at $28.39 an hour.

UP NEXT: Meet 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 Jackson Township Hall

— Patricia Faulhaber