New Orleans, LA

The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
Louisiana Basketball
Basketball
Louisiana Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Snubs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Lakers Starting 5 List

LeBron’s list will cause some debate. Throughout the decades, numerous amazing players have suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. In terms of history, they probably have the greatest set of players in the history of the NBA, and if you are a fan of the team, you have lived through some amazing eras of Lakers basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Zion Williamson
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Harsh Words To Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion. Stephen A. Smith has been a staunch critic of Kevin Durant over the past few years. With that being said, there is a lot to critique KD over. This is especially true when you consider how KD tried to hold the Nets hostage this past summer. Durant requested a trade from the team that never actually came to fruition. He lost his battle with team owner Joe Tsai, and Smith has had a lot of fun with his criticisms of the situation.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Knows His Relationship With Kyrie Irving Is Beyond Repair: "Kyrie And I Will Probably Never Speak Again In Life. I Assure You, I Won’t Lose A Minute Of Sleep Over It."

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented yet controversial players to play in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets have seen Kyrie's antics throughout the last few seasons. He has been in the headlines more for his off-court issues than for playing basketball. The biggest controversy that Kai was involved...
BROOKLYN, NY
#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Phoenix Suns
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin

The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade Blocks Daughter Zaya’s IG Comments “For Mental Health & Privacy”

The proud dad opened up about protecting his 15-year old daughter. Dwyane Wade takes much pride in being a dad. The father of four is never shy about publicly defending and protecting his cubs. When it comes to daughter, Zaya Wade, the 3-time NBA Champion pulls all the stops to make sure she feels safe and secure as she navigates her gender journey.
KIDS
Phoenix Suns
Basketball
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols lands new sports media gig

Rachel Nichols has laid low for most of 2022, but now she is officially back. Showtime Basketball announced on Friday their hiring of the former ESPN host Nichols. The network said in a release that Nichols will serve as both a host and a producer for them, contributing to multiple programs and projects across multiple platforms (per Awful Announcing).
CELEBRITIES

