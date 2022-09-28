Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
In Trump White House, classified records routinely mishandled, aides say
Aides who had worked in Donald Trump's White House were not surprised this summer when the FBI found highly classified material in boxes at Mar-a-Lago, mixed with news clippings and other items. They'd seen such haphazard collections before. During his four years in office, Trump never strictly followed the rules...
Houston Chronicle
Talking fetus in 'Blonde' adds to 'antiabortion propaganda,' critics say
Netflix's fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," has been widely criticized for its exploitative depiction of Monroe's character. Now, some also say the film mishandled a major theme: abortion. The movie shows Monroe have two illegal abortions, both times against her will. She also exchanges dialogue with a computer-animated fetus that...
Houston Chronicle
Why a pro-abortion-rights candidate ran an ad where she gives birth
Katie Darling, an account executive for a Louisiana tech company, was seven months pregnant when Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. Her pregnancy had been classified as high-risk and she was terrified that, if something went wrong, "My doctors wouldn't know what kind of care they were allowed to provide me," she told me on Monday.
Comments / 0