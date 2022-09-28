Read full article on original website
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
Reviving 1975 Lawsuit, ACLU Asks Federal Judge to Halt ‘Deplorable and Barbaric’ Conditions in Los Angeles Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to stop a “crisis” inside Los Angeles jails, in which inmates are chained to benches or chairs for several days, left to defecate in garbage cans and given “untimely or no access to medical and mental health care.”
Why Nevada wants to use drones inside prisons
Prison staffing has grown so dire that governors in Florida and West Virginia have declared states of emergency in recent weeks.
Biden pledged to end solitary confinement. Federal prisons are increasing its use.
Four months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order to overhaul the criminal justice system, promising his administration would ensure federal prisoners are in "safe and humane" confinement and "free from prolonged segregation," the total number of inmates being held in so-called restrictive housing has been climbing, recent data shows.
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Slate
South Carolina Judge Bars State Executions Method Similar to “Being Burned Alive” and “Torture”
Death in the electric chair is like “being burned alive.” The firing squad is like “torture.”. Those were the conclusions of a truly unprecedented judicial “two-for.” On Wednesday, a South Carolina state judge, Jocelyn Newman, relying in large part on that state’s constitution, struck down two methods of execution at once. Unless it is reversed on appeal, her decision brings that state’s death penalty apparatus to a halt.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Woman was left to give birth alone on Maryland jail cell floor and ignored for 6 hours by nurses, lawsuit says
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working...
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
Uncovered evidence in Oklahoma death row case prompts calls for new hearing
Attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate whose halted execution in 2015 led to a state moratorium on the death penalty requested a new hearing Thursday, alleging that prosecutors had failed to disclose key evidence that could have resulted in a different outcome at his trial or in his petition for a new one.
Hundreds of prison and jail deaths go uncounted by the federal government, report finds
The Justice Department is failing to adequately and efficiently collect data about deaths in state prisons and local jails, with at least 990 incidents going uncounted by the federal government in fiscal year 2021 alone, according to a newly released bipartisan Senate report. The report's findings were the focus of...
Controversial ‘The Purge’ law could be ditched amid furious backlash when freed inmates go on to kill, expert says
A CONTROVERSIAL law to free thousands of suspects could be ditched amid a furious backlash when freed inmates inevitably go on to kill, an expert says. Illinois' SAFE-T Act has been likened to The Purge movies amid fears violent criminals will be unleashed to cause mayhem. From January 1, 2023,...
Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons
Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.Three inmates were killed in separate incidents this year at the same private prison in rural, east-central Oklahoma where a correctional officer was fatally stabbed by an inmate over the summer, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.Davis Correctional Facility, a 1,700-bed...
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chairman of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300
SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Ninth Circuit Rules Against California’s Ban on Private Immigration Detention Centers, Says Law ‘Leaves No Good Options’ for ICE
A federal appeals court ruled Monday that California attempted to wield too much control over how the federal government handles immigrant detainees and struck down the state’s 2019 ban of private detention centers. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled 8-3 that California lacks the...
50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center
Following a bid from two GOP Michigan congressmen to turn a soon-to-be shuttered immigration prison in Baldwin into an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, a coalition of 53 advocacy groups from Michigan and beyond are asking President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders to keep it closed. The North Lake […] The post 50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center appeared first on Michigan Advance.
