Why do some kids take bigger risks than others?
Some kids are risk-takers. Others tend to play it safe. Are these differences simply based on personality, or do children's environments help shape their willingness to take a gamble?. A new study from researchers in Boston University's Social Development and Learning Lab shows children from different socioeconomic backgrounds make different...
Guidelines for inclusive language in autism research
In the decades since the "clinical" definitions of autism in the 1980s, many have been advocating to understand autism as a normal part of the neurodiversity spectrum rather than as a "problem" to be "fixed." Still, in the research literature, autism is often described using medical or pathologizing language. To make autism research less harmful to the autistic community, researchers publishing in the journal Trends in Neurosciences on September 29 lay out a data-driven guide for how scientists and researchers should talk about autism in their work.
Smartphone game data could facilitate earlier diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatment
In the game Guess What?, created by Stanford researchers, an adult caregiver holds a smartphone to his or her forehead and asks a child to mimic an image displayed on the screen. It might be a monkey, a soccer player, or perhaps a happy or sad face. The adult then guesses what the child is acting out and registers correct answers by tilting the phone forward; incorrect by tilting it back.
Genetic and environmental factors contribute to the overlap between depression and endocrine-metabolic disorders
Depression is common in individuals with endocrine-metabolic disorders and vice versa. In a study involving 2.2 million people in the Swedish population, researchers at Karolinska Institutet confirmed that individuals with endocrine-metabolic disorders have increased rates of depression and found that there are also higher rates of depression in their siblings. The study is published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
Pupil dilation: A window to perception
The eyes are often referred to as the "windows to the soul." In fact, there is a grain of neurobiological truth to this. An international research team from the Universities of Göttingen and Tübingen, Germany, and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, are now able to provide answers as to why pupil size is influenced by not only sensory stimuli like light, but also by our internal state such as fear, excitement or attention.
