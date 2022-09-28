Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia
The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weather Blog: What to expect overnight and into the weekend from Ian
The rain from Ian arrived into Hampton Roads Friday morning and continues to fall Friday evening. We expect to see periods of rain overnight with rain eventually tapering off after midnight.
wfxrtv.com
VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest Virginia
VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6: Cheerleaders of the Week. Breaking the mental health barriers in Hispanic, …. Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. First responders on...
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia’s response to Ian underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
VSP responds to Southwest Virginia ahead of potential floods
(WJHL) — Category 4 Hurricane Ian destroyed communities across southwest and inland Florida, in its wake leaving behind ravaged roadways, buildings, homes, bridges — anything in its path. As the catastrophic storm begins to simmer down inland before strengthening and making its way up a stretch of the East coast, Virginia State Police (VSP) Search […]
How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian
Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
Comments / 0