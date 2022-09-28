‘This is going to be one of these historic storms, and it’s really going to shape the communities in Southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state.’. Although Hurricane Michael struck Northwest Florida before Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected in 2018, recovery from the historic Category 5 storm shaped the early days of the Governor’s administration. Now, DeSantis and others are already placing Hurricane Ian among the likes of Florida’s most devastating storms ahead of the hurricane’s impending landfall.

