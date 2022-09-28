Read full article on original website
Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; traversing Florida will be a tough ride
Road closures stretched from the Ian impact zone to Duval County in Northeast Florida. Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact...
FDOT: Section of I-75 remains closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water
State officials are relaying information to map apps. Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions. As of 8:00 a.m., the road remains closed. The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to...
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
Trulieve says growing operation unaffected by Hurricane Ian
Most dispensaries are open, and more will return as power is restored across the state. Florida’s largest medical marijuana company sought to reassure patients that the business’ supply is unharmed following Hurricane Ian.. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers reported no growing facilities went down for the medical cannabis company...
Hurricane Ian clears Florida, but hazards remain, long recovery awaits
‘The folks in Lee are prepared for some level of displacement …’. Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but hazards from the damage and clean-up efforts it left behind remain for residents. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie stressed that more deaths often occur...
Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration
Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
Ten organizations split the first million released. With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need. “We know that...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gassed up for October
With the start of October, Florida has entered the spooky season. But Florida has also entered the Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday season. From now until Halloween, the state is waiving state and local gas taxes, a move that is expected to save Floridians an estimated $200 million. Dominic Calabro,...
Gov. DeSantis: Long recovery awaits SW Florida as Hurricane Ian hits hard
'It will be one of the storms people always remember when they think about Southwest Florida. It’ll probably be the big one that they always remember.'. Florida’s emergency management teams, including search and rescue and power restoration workers are poised to help save lives and get the power back on once Hurricane Ian leaves, but parts of Southwest Florida will take weeks and months to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
Power back for 766,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties had the most customers still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By early Thursday evening, nearly 766,000 customers had their lights back on. About 1.24 million await help.
Search and rescue teams deployed to SW Florida in Ian’s aftermath
'Hopefully we’ll be able to see a lot of those people brought to safety.'. Teams of emergency rescue workers have been sent to Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian bashed the area Wednesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, heavy winds and rain to the area. Four Florida Urban Search and Rescue...
‘You loot, we shoot’: Gov. DeSantis stresses law and order in Ian-ravaged communities
‘I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.’. As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a moral plea against looting that appears to have some firepower behind it. Speaking near Fort Myers in the leveled community...
Hurricane Ian will be one of Florida’s ‘indelible’ storms, Gov. DeSantis says
‘This is going to be one of these historic storms, and it’s really going to shape the communities in Southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state.’. Although Hurricane Michael struck Northwest Florida before Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected in 2018, recovery from the historic Category 5 storm shaped the early days of the Governor’s administration. Now, DeSantis and others are already placing Hurricane Ian among the likes of Florida’s most devastating storms ahead of the hurricane’s impending landfall.
Spencer Roach’s home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
'This is more similar to Katrina than the Florida storms we are familiar with.'. Rep. Spencer Roach said Hurricane Ian has left countless residents in his Lee County district homeless — and he is one of them. The North Fort Myers Republican evacuated the district before the Category 4...
Ken Welch asks residents to shelter in place tonight, set to assess damage in morning
'We want to ask you to shelter in place, as the worst parts of Hurricane Ian are still yet before us,' Welch said. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents to shelter in place through the night, with the worst of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Tampa Bay throughout the evening.
Water tops St. Augustine sea walls as city, St. Johns County flood from Ian
'Many roads along the St. Johns County coastline are impassable.'. It doesn’t take a lot to get water into the St. Augustine historic district. A sea wall can only do so much against the raw power of nature, a power enhanced by Tropical Storm Ian bringing rain and storm surge with a late-morning high tide to the Ancient City.
‘We’re not out of the woods’: Mayor Jane Castor warns of calm before the storm
'It may be calm outside. We've seen the waters recede in Tampa Bay. ... But that is the calm before the storm.'. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to warn Bay-area residents that “we’re not out of the woods yet” as Hurricane Ian approaches. Hurricane Ian is...
Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida
'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
