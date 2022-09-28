ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
floridapolitics.com

Trulieve says growing operation unaffected by Hurricane Ian

Most dispensaries are open, and more will return as power is restored across the state. Florida’s largest medical marijuana company sought to reassure patients that the business’ supply is unharmed following Hurricane Ian.. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers reported no growing facilities went down for the medical cannabis company...
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian clears Florida, but hazards remain, long recovery awaits

‘The folks in Lee are prepared for some level of displacement …’. Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but hazards from the damage and clean-up efforts it left behind remain for residents. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie stressed that more deaths often occur...
floridapolitics.com

Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration

Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gassed up for October

With the start of October, Florida has entered the spooky season. But Florida has also entered the Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday season. From now until Halloween, the state is waiving state and local gas taxes, a move that is expected to save Floridians an estimated $200 million. Dominic Calabro,...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Long recovery awaits SW Florida as Hurricane Ian hits hard

'It will be one of the storms people always remember when they think about Southwest Florida. It’ll probably be the big one that they always remember.'. Florida’s emergency management teams, including search and rescue and power restoration workers are poised to help save lives and get the power back on once Hurricane Ian leaves, but parts of Southwest Florida will take weeks and months to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
floridapolitics.com

Search and rescue teams deployed to SW Florida in Ian’s aftermath

'Hopefully we’ll be able to see a lot of those people brought to safety.'. Teams of emergency rescue workers have been sent to Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian bashed the area Wednesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, heavy winds and rain to the area. Four Florida Urban Search and Rescue...
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian will be one of Florida’s ‘indelible’ storms, Gov. DeSantis says

‘This is going to be one of these historic storms, and it’s really going to shape the communities in Southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state.’. Although Hurricane Michael struck Northwest Florida before Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected in 2018, recovery from the historic Category 5 storm shaped the early days of the Governor’s administration. Now, DeSantis and others are already placing Hurricane Ian among the likes of Florida’s most devastating storms ahead of the hurricane’s impending landfall.
floridapolitics.com

Spencer Roach’s home destroyed by Hurricane Ian

'This is more similar to Katrina than the Florida storms we are familiar with.'. Rep. Spencer Roach said Hurricane Ian has left countless residents in his Lee County district homeless — and he is one of them. The North Fort Myers Republican evacuated the district before the Category 4...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
